eDiscovery Today and Relativity Announce Educational Partnership

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relativity , a global legal technology company, today announced a new educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today , the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law. This collaboration enables Relativity and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on eDiscovery technology, legal data intelligence and case law trends, as well as best practices for addressing today’s legal technology challenges.Relativity will contribute thought leadership content to several of eDiscovery Today’s educational initiatives including the annual State of the Industry Report, webinars and blog content to offer valuable insights into solving complex legal data challenges. With both eDiscovery Today and Relativity’s deep expertise, this partnership represents a unique opportunity for legal professionals to stay ahead of the curve on the most pressing issues in the industry today.“At Relativity, we’ve worked with Doug Austin for many years, and we’re tremendously pleased to formalize our relationship with Doug and eDiscovery Today,” said David Horrigan, Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director at Relativity. “From its daily updates on eDiscovery law and technology to its State of the Industry report, eDiscovery Today is a leading go-to resource for lawyers, paralegals, and technologists in our field. We’re looking forward to contributing legal content and continuing to work with Doug covering eDiscovery case law and the latest research and developments in our field.”“The legal, data and technology landscape has moved beyond a consistent state of evolution – it’s now in a constant state of disruption, which creates more challenges for legal teams than ever” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “Over the years, Relativity has demonstrated an ability to not only embrace the accelerating pace of change, but also to educate the industry on the impact of that change and I’m excited to work with the Relativity team to educate industry professionals on understanding technology and best practices to address these ever-changing disruptive trends!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than fourteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About RelativityRelativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

