IWD Opens Grant Opportunity Supporting Summer Youth Internships

IWD Opens Grant Opportunity for Summer Youth Internships

Grants Will Help Employers Create New Experiences for Young Iowans in the Workforce.

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is opening a new round of grant funding today to help kickstart internships across the state for Iowa’s youth.

Each year, the Summer Youth Internship Program provides Iowans with the chance to gain valuable summer work experience in one of the state’s high-demand fields, driving new interest in careers and laying the groundwork for the future workforce pipeline.

Applications are now open at iowagrants.gov and will be accepted through Monday, March 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Eligible applicants for the opportunity include nonprofits, educational institutions, employers, and community organizations. Priority funding will be given to programs that:

Provide internships to youth that are at risk of not graduating, from low-income households, or who face barriers to upward mobility in the labor market (such as being from communities underrepresented in the workforce).

Provide evidence of the ability to recruit and co-enroll internship participants in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Youth Program in their local area.



Programs must be based in a high-demand occupation as determined by the state (visit this link for the eligible list of occupations).

“In order to build our future workforce, we must actively engage our state’s youth and connect them to the promising careers that exist across Iowa,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program creates opportunities for youth to learn more about these exciting careers while also gaining valuable work experience. I strongly encourage any employer looking to grow its talent pipeline to participate in this innovative program.”

Grant funds can be used for participant wages, compensation after program completion, training resources, program supplies and materials, and administrative costs.

To view a full list of grant requirements and the notice of funding, visit: Summer Youth Internship Program. Interested organizations can register for an upcoming grant webinar using the link below.

