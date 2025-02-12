InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Collapsible Grill for Easy and Convenient Storage and Transportation

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg W. of Cardington, OH is the creator of the Collapsible Grill [WE GRILL], a highly portable wood and charcoal grill that can be placed on the ground over a campfire or fire pit to grill food. When not in use, the grill collapses to easily fit in the back of a car, truck, SUV, boat, and more for convenient storage and transportation. This innovative product features a collapsible grill, including a square box frame with an open top and bottom. The sides of the frame connect via hinges to collapse the frame during storage and transportation. Latches secure the frame walls in the collapsed position.When the latches are removed, the sidewalls deploy to a square position, creating a fire box that can be placed on the ground around a campfire or fire pit. A support rod with a stake on the end for driving into the ground can be inserted through a sleeve on the side of the frame. Additionally, the frame includes a crank handle that can rotate to raise or lower a cooking grate to the desired height. The grate is supported via a pivoting rod, which allows the grate to fold between an in-use horizontal position and a vertical position for storage. The pivoting rod connects to a rotating sleeve on the support rod, which can slide up or down the support rod upon turning the crank handle. Ultimately, the system offers a convenient portable grill system that allows campers, anglers, hunters, hikers, and numerous other outdoor enthusiasts to easily build a fire and cook meals.Most people spending time outdoors require numerous supplies and equipment, especially campers, fishermen, hunters, beachgoers, and more. If they do not have enough room in their vehicle for everything, they may have to leave some belongings behind, including a grill. Some people may buy specially designed portable grills, but they can take a long time to set up, which can be frustrating and can impact a person’s overall outdoor experience.The current portable grill market is vibrant and experiencing significant growth driven by increasing consumer interest in outdoor activities. In 2021, the global portable grills market was valued at approximately USD 580.13 million and is projected to reach USD 1,002.12 million by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62% during the forecast period. Manufacturers are constantly looking for new and innovative grills to invest in, especially ones that offer significant convenience compared to standard portable models.While portable gas and electric grills dominate a significant portion of the market, wood and charcoal grills are also a profitable option. The Collapsible Grill is versatile and can function as a convenient option for any outdoor enthusiast. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Greg was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Collapsible Grill product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Collapsible Grill can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.