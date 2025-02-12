The Alliance of Independent Dentists Announces National Symposium in Washington, D.C.

Register for the National AID Symposium in Washington DC March 13 - 15 via the QR code.

March 13 - 15 event provides premier opportunity for education and networking

As independent dentists, we face unique challenges in the overall healthcare environment...staying ahead of industry trends and innovations is crucial to providing the best care for our patients.” — Dr. Jill Tanzi, President of the Alliance of Independent Dentists

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance of Independent Dentists (AID) is proud to announce its upcoming National AID Symposium , set to take place in Washington, D.C., on March 13 – 15. This highly anticipated event brings together independent dental professionals from across the country for an unparalleled opportunity to gain cutting-edge insights, expand their professional networks, and engage with thought leaders in the industry.The National Symposium will feature a robust lineup of renowned speakers, including two highly respected keynote speakers:• Dr. Robert McNamara, Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, and Chief Medical Officer, AAEM Physician Group, presenting “The Corporate Practice of Emergency Medicine: Lessons for the Dental Profession”• Doug Fettig, CPA, MBA, Dental Business Speaker and Leadership Coach, presenting "Inspired Independent Dentistry: The Power of Leading with Abundance and Thinking Like a CEO"Additional speakers and panelists will share their expertise on topics ranging from the best strategies for practice management, billing and staying independent in today’s healthcare environment to enhancing patient care and experience, and include:• Bob Spiel, MBA, CEO/President of Spiel Consulting and Dentist Partner Pros – “Just Say No to the DSO: If it’s too good to be true…It is!” and “Secrets of Master Team Builders: Empower your team and unlock your practice”• Sandy Pardue, Director of Consulting, Classic Practice Resources – “Unlocking Hidden Potential: Identifying Missed Opportunities and Enhancing Patient Experience in Dental Practices”• Rick Garofolo, CEO/President, Dental Practice Mechanics – “Increased Profits Through Proper and Ethical Billing”• Ben Tuinei, President, Veritas Dental Resources and Expert Insurance Analyst – “Firing PPOs Without Your Patients Firing You”“As independent dentists, we face unique challenges in the overall healthcare environment in terms of billing and reimbursements and efficient and successful practice management, which is why staying ahead of industry trends and innovations is crucial to providing the best care for our patients,” said Dr. Jill Tanzi, President of the Alliance of Independent Dentists and founder of The Dentist at Hopkinton in Massachusetts. “Our symposium offers an invaluable opportunity to learn, collaborate, and grow alongside other independent dentists who share our dedication to excellence in dentistry and keeping dental care out of the hands of corporations.”Private equity firms have gotten more and more involved in dental practices in recent years, raising significant concerns about risks to personalized patient care and the ethical values of the dental profession. When corporations invest in dental practices, the focus shifts to profits over patients as short-term financial returns are prioritized over long-term patient relationships and quality care, leading to increased treatment costs and a focus on high-volume procedures over what may be in the best interest of the patients.Attendees of the National AID Symposium will leave equipped with the tools and insights needed to navigate the evolving landscape of independent dental practice. Those who are passionate about maintaining independence while thriving in an increasingly competitive landscape are encouraged to register today at https://www.dentistalliance.org/2025Symposium About the Alliance of Independent Dentists:The Alliance of Independent Dentists (AID) is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for independent dental professionals. Through education, networking, and resources, AID empowers dentists to maintain autonomy while delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, visit www.dentistalliance.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.