Atlas Renewable Energy Appoints Marty Crotty and Rebecca Cranna to its Board of Directors

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leader in renewable energy solutions, has appointed Point Reyes Energy Partners Managing Director and Co-founder Rebecca Cranna and former AES Corporation President and COO - Asia Strategic Business Unit Marty Crotty to its Board of Directors, bringing extensive industry expertise to further strengthen the organization. The two career energy experts are joining Atlas at a key moment, as the company advances its growth strategy and continues to mature its platform reaching nearly 5GW of operating projects expected by the end of 2025.With more than 30 years of background in financial operations and governance at energy companies such as the AES Corporation, TerraForm Global, and Cypress Creek Renewables, Cranna is a seasoned operations professional with a focus on financial, commercial, risk management, and governance. Her expertise will support the continued sophistication of Atlas’ general business operations.Crotty is an operations executive with over 40 years of experience working with major energy companies such as AES Corporation, NRG Energy, and EDF Renewables, as well as in starting his own renewable energy consulting company. He brings a wealth of experience in project execution, operational strategy, and asset management to this role, and his appointment to the board will reinforce Atlas’ commitment to operational excellence and innovation.“Rebecca and Marty will bring deep expertise in operations to Atlas that will be instrumental in supporting our growth strategy as we mature the company,” shared Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy. “Rebecca’s strong financial acumen and governance background and Marty’s deep technical and operational experience will support and underpin our ability to scale efficiently. Their appointment to the board is a demonstration of our commitment to the endless pursuit of operational excellence”.“Atlas has proven itself to be a company with a clear vision for accelerating the clean energy transition, and its track record has enabled it to achieve exponential growth,” said Cranna. “I’m honored to join Atlas’ board of directors in such a pivotal moment.”“Atlas has built a strong reputation for delivering world-class renewable energy projects,” Crotty added. “Joining the board at this stage of the company’s growth presents an exciting opportunity to enhance Atlas’ operational efficiency and drive long-term value.”Cranna and Crotty will support Atlas as it continues growing its renewable energy portfolio spanning multiple technologies and expanding the integration of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in its key markets. With over 10 GW of projects currently under development, the company is well positioned to further drive the energy transition with large corporate clients seeking competitive, clean energy.ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with an asset base of more than 8.4 GW, of which 2.5 GW are in advanced development stages ready to be contracted and about 3.6 GW are operational. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects since early 2017. The company has an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, and has one of the longest track records in the renewable energy industry in Latin America.The company’s strategy is focused on helping large companies make the energy transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale projects and its deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.For more details, please visit: www.AtlasRenewableEnergy.com

