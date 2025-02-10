PTSD Bytes: Reducing suicide risk

In this episode of the PTSD Bytes podcast, host Dr. Colleen Becket-Davenport discusses PTSD and lethal means safety with Dr. Joseph Simonetti, an addiction medicine physician and clinician investigator with the VA Rocky Mountain Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center.

Lethal means safety and PTSD

Lethal means are objects or tools that someone might use to harm themselves, such as firearms, ropes, belts, sharp objects or medications. Having easy access to these items can increase the risk of suicide particularly during times of emotional distress or crisis.

Suicide attempts often happen impulsively, so limiting access to lethal means can provide individuals with the time they need to get support and survive the crisis.

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that is relatively common among Veterans and is associated with increased suicide risk. PTSD symptoms such as heightened emotional distress, flashbacks and the feeling of being constantly threatened or on guard can intensify suicidal thoughts.

It is recommended to secure lethal means at home, especially when someone is going through a difficult time managing PTSD.

Practical steps to reduce access to lethal means

Medication safety: Medications, particularly opioids, can increase the risk of both suicide and unintentional overdose, making it important to dispose of expired or excess medications. Safe medication disposal helps reduce this risk. Veterans can return unused or expired medications using VA-provided mail-in envelopes. Many local pharmacies and all VA pharmacies offer Naloxone (Narcan), a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, which can be prescribed and kept on hand. There are also medication disposal bins at nearly any pharmacy or VA clinic.

Securing firearms: The safest way to reduce the risk of firearm-related suicide is to temporarily store firearms outside the home. This can be done by storing firearms in a trusted location, such as a gun range, a friend or family member’s home, or a retail setting that offers secure storage. Websites such as Pierce’s Pledge provide information about law enforcement and firearm retail settings across the nation that can hold onto firearms for individuals. There are also options within the household that can reduce suicide risk, such as securing firearms in a locked gun safe, unloaded and separated from ammunition.

Video on the importance of safe firearm storage

Addressing challenges to lethal means safety

Securing firearms can be one of the most effective ways to reduce risk of Veteran suicides. However, many Americans own firearms for self-protection and attach emotional value to them. This means that even the idea of changing firearm storage practices or temporarily removing them from the home can feel uncomfortable. This discomfort may be especially challenging for individuals who have a history of trauma or PTSD because their heightened sense of threat may make them feel more generally unsafe.

If you’re hesitant to reduce your access to firearms, have a conversation with your health care provider about situations in which you truly need firearms for protection.

While legitimate self-defense situations do occur, the reality for most people is that their firearms may not be required in their everyday lives. Discussing the long-term benefits of securing firearms and focusing on alternatives for protection can help individuals make more informed and safer decisions.

Resources for support

There are several digital tools and resources that can help both Veterans and non-Veterans reduce access to lethal means.

Safety Plan Mobile app: This free app helps users develop a six-step safety plan to navigate suicidal thinking. The sixth step helps users identify ways to keep their environment safe by reducing access to lethal means, like firearms or medications.

VA Lethal Means Safety Resources website: Veterans and their loved ones can visit this website for more information on firearm safety, medication disposal and crisis support.

Additional links are:

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing a crisis or supporting a loved one who is, call 988 and press 1 for immediate assistance or chat online.