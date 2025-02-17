CYPFER Calls on Former Undisputed Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion Roy Jones Jr to Join Forces in the Digital Arena

Digital Security is Crucial as Sporting Legacies Push Beyond Traditional Boundaries

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce its collaboration with Roy Jones Jr., one of the greatest boxers in history. Jones has built an enduring legacy both in and out of the ring, and together with CYPFER aims to enhance digital security for high-profile athletes.

“Roy Jones Jr. isn’t just a boxing legend; he’s an icon who inspired millions worldwide,” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “As athletes like Roy continue to expand their influence into business and beyond, their digital presence becomes increasingly vulnerable. We’re honored to work with Roy to ensure his legacy remains secure in today’s digital landscape.”

Athletes are leveraging their personal brands to build empires beyond sports, and cyber threats targeting intellectual property, financial data, and private information are at an all-time high.

“The fight doesn’t stop when the gloves come off,” says Roy Jones Jr. “I’ve worked hard to build my legacy, and it’s critical to protect it in every way, especially as the world becomes more digital. Partnering with CYPFER ensures I can focus on what I love while knowing my personal and professional life is secure from cyber threats.”

“At CYPFER, we’re passionate about creating Cyber Certainty™ for individuals and organizations who operate at the highest levels,” Tobok adds. “This collaboration with Roy Jones Jr. is a testament to the importance of protecting the digital identities of sports legends who have redefined the boundaries of their industries.”

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data

Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

