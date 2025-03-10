CYPFER Collaborates with Former World Champion Andre Berto to Launch Pioneering Netflix Channel in Alliance with UFC

Digital Security Takes Center Stage as Sports Legends Expand Their Digital Footprint

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity, is excited to announce its collaboration with former world boxing champion Andre Berto as he launches an innovative Netflix channel in collaboration with UFC. This strategic move highlights the critical importance of digital security as sports icons transition into digital entertainment platforms.

"Andre Berto is not just a champion in the ring; he's a visionary beyond it," says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "His initiative to create a Netflix channel with UFC is groundbreaking. As sports legends continue to expand their influence and engage new audiences, protecting their digital presence becomes essential. We are thrilled to support Andre in safeguarding his digital legacy against evolving cyber threats."

The Netflix channel will feature exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and unparalleled access to UFC’s universe, bridging the worlds of boxing and mixed martial arts. With this project, Andre Berto continues to redefine his legacy, leveraging his star power and passion for combat sports to connect with millions worldwide.

"This is a new chapter for me," shares Andre Berto. "Collaborating with UFC and bringing this vision to life on Netflix is an incredible opportunity to reach fans in innovative ways. But as I expand my digital footprint, protecting it becomes crucial. Working with CYPFER ensures that I can focus on creating and sharing without the worry of digital threats."

CYPFER, known for its industry-leading Cyber Certainty™ solutions, specializes in digital executive protection, providing unmatched security for high-profile individuals and enterprises. This collaboration with Andre Berto emphasizes the evolving digital media landscape and the growing need for robust cybersecurity as public figures expand their digital platforms.

"At CYPFER, we are dedicated to delivering absolute certainty in cybersecurity," Tobok adds. "Our collaboration with Andre Berto highlights our commitment to safeguarding influential personalities who are redefining digital entertainment."

This strategic collaboration not only enhances digital security but also sets the stage for future initiatives between cybersecurity leaders and trailblazers in the sports and entertainment industries.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data

Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

