Marlon Wayans Teams Up with CYPFER to Secure His Digital Legacy

Cybersecurity Meets Comedy as the Multi-Talented Entertainer Strengthens Digital Protection

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI / NEW YORK / TORONTO / LONDON / DUBAI / MEXICO - CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity, proudly announces a new collaboration with Marlon Wayans, the legendary comedian, actor, writer, and producer, to fortify his digital security in an era where entertainers are increasingly targeted by cyber threats.

“As an artist, my job is to make people laugh, but I take my digital presence seriously,” says Marlon Wayans. “The entertainment industry is more connected than ever, and I want to ensure my creative work, my personal information, and my collaborations remain protected. That’s why I’m excited to work with CYPFER, a company that understands the importance of securing high-profile digital identities.”

Wayans, known for his work in iconic films and television shows such as White Chicks, Scary Movie, and The Wayans Bros., has built an enduring entertainment empire that spans stand-up, film, television, and digital media. As celebrities increasingly leverage online platforms for creative expression, brand partnerships, and audience engagement, the need for cybersecurity has never been more urgent.

“Entertainers like Marlon are not just artists; they are global brands with valuable intellectual property,” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “From scripts and unreleased projects to private communications and business deals, their digital assets are prime targets for cybercriminals. At CYPFER, we specialize in creating Cyber Certainty™ for high-profile individuals, ensuring they can focus on their craft without worrying about digital threats.”

Cyberattacks on public figures have been on the rise, with threat actors exploiting social media accounts, leaking sensitive content, and engaging in digital extortion. By partnering with CYPFER, Marlon Wayans is taking a proactive step to safeguard his work, his brand, and his future.

“At the end of the day, comedy is about timing, and so is cybersecurity,” Wayans jokes. “With CYPFER, I know I’m protected before any cyber threat gets the punchline.”

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data

Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

