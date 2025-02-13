Asia Carbon Climate Finance Solution launches

Highest Quality Carbon Credits Carbon Trade Exchange Technology to Save the Planet

Innovation, Integrity and Environmental Impact for Projects across South East Asia

Climate Finance via Carbon Credits can secure the planets future .” — Wayne Sharpe

KUALA LUMPUR, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Registry solution is a major shift in the Voluntary Carbon Market history, and begins today where a critical resource for carbon finance has arrived at Global Carbon Registry Asia. London based Global Carbon Registry (GCR) announces a bold new chapter with its Regional Sub-License for Southeast Asia. This initiative is utilising meticulously designed technology infrastructure to reinforce the highest standards in verified carbon credits, market transparency, and global trust.In collaboration with Carbon Vault, TI TerraCarbon and Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) , GCR Asia is pioneering a framework to Register projects , issue verified carbon credits and ensure seamless transactions, absolute reliability, and tangible financial and environmental outcomes. As this platform unfolds, GCR and its partners are naturally positioned for to deliver optimum results in the future of carbon finance.Global Expertise, Local ImpactA locally operated seamless, trusted, and expertly managed network changes everything. GCR Asia’s operations span London, Brisbane, Terengganu, and Kuala Lumpur, leveraging cutting-edge technology from Global Environment Markets (GEM) to facilitate instant, transparent, and fully compliant carbon credit transactions.Beyond transactions, it is about trust - trust in the credits you hold or buy , trust in the ecosystem that supports them, and trust in the strategic alignment that defines leadership in carbon finance.Redefining Carbon Market IntegrityA new era of carbon finance is here - one that moves beyond outdated, inefficient models and embraces an infrastructure system built on verifiable results, unparalleled security, and lower-cost seamless participation.GCR Asia’s approach prioritises only fully operational, scientifically validated projects that align with the highest regulatory standards and independent verification processes. These are credits that do more than just exist – they hold value, deliver impact, and sustain long-term growth.When engaging in carbon finance, the foundation is critical. The stability and security of your investments begin with aligning with trusted, globally recognised platforms. As the market evolves, now is the time to ensure you are positioned with those leading its transformation.A Market for Visionaries, Built for LeadershipIn an era of innovation, leadership is essential. The organisations that shape the future are those that make precise, informed decisions today.Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) stands as the first of its kind 17 years ago, and only exchange capable of executing Global Carbon Credits ™ (GCC’s) transactions electronically, but also supporting Verra VCS, Gold Standard, UNFCCC CDM CERs, BioCarbon Standard, Universal Carbon Registry, Cercarbono and ITMOs.Global Carbon Registry (GCR) provides direct, seamless access to this global ecosystem, ensuring every stakeholder stays at the forefront of a market that demands credibility, verifiable actions to support and monetise environmental results and support or corporate strategic climate action.About Global Carbon Registry (GCR)GCR represents a new benchmark standard in carbon finance - one that prioritises trust, credibility, and long-term impact. Established as the world's first ITMO Registryat COP25 in Madrid, GCR is built upon 17 years of expertise, developed by Global Environmental Markets Ltd (GEM), the creators of CTX and over 20 globally recognised registry interfaces.This is a registry infrastructure designed to drive real, sustainable outcomes at scale.About Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX)CTX was the first and is still the global leader in electronic carbon trading, connecting projects with companies, financial institutions, corporations, and governments to transact high-quality, trusted, and verifiable carbon credits worldwide, 24/7/365.CTX has active registry accounts across 14 global platforms, including Verra VCS, Gold Standard, UNFCCC, Universal Carbon Registry, BioCarbon Standard, and Cercarbono. CTX offers direct access to a marketplace built on trust and accountability.About Carbon VaultCarbon Vault represents the next evolution in carbon credit management and monetisation, integrating AI-driven analytics, predictive modeling, and compliance-first methodologies. Every credit within this ecosystem is optimised for maximum financial and environmental impact.About GCR AsiaA collaborative initiative between Carbon Vault and TI TerraCarbon, GCR Asia is redefining Asia’s carbon ecosystem, ensuring that every credit issued meets the highest scientific, financial, and regulatory standards.With trusted partners and a future-proof framework, GCR Asia positions every stakeholder for sustained growth and long-term success.GCR CEO and Founder Wayne Sharpe says "The landscape is shifting. Those who understand the significance of alignment and position themselves at the core of this transformation will define the future of sustainable finance." then he adds " The future of carbon finance is already taking shape"Contact info@globalcarbon.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.