SourceAudio Launches Fully Licensed AI Suite, SongLab, and Hires Music AI Pioneer Drew Silverstein to Lead AI Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceAudio , the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform, has launched SongLab , an AI-powered suite of music tools built on a fully licensed, ethical foundation that directly credits and compensates original artists for AI-generated works. In addition, SourceAudio has hired Amper Music Co-Founder and former CEO Drew Silverstein as President, Head of AI Strategy. He will be responsible for leading SourceAudio's AI initiatives and establishing them as the go-to source for AI music dataset licensing.SongLab represents a new cornerstone of SourceAudio's mission to empower artists and content creators with innovative tools for global market growth. Built upon the world's largest opt-in AI music dataset, SongLab’s comprehensive library includes 33 million songs, representing 446,000 songwriters and 116,000 publishers. This extensive collection includes 14 million full mixes — with 3.2 million featuring vocals — plus 19 million alternate versions and stems. SongLab also features unparalleled access to studio-quality stems, widely considered the “Holy Grail” for AI training. This enables a groundbreaking approach to AI music licensing: When SongLab creates new tracks, the original artists receive fractional rights based on their songs' contribution to the final composition, ensuring fair compensation in the AI era.Beyond its AI-generated music capabilities, other SongLab tools include:• LyricShift, which enables artists to connect with global audiences on a deeper level by translating their music into their fans’ native languages. LyricShift’s AI technology maintains the integrity of an artist’s original work by preserving the melody, tone, cadence, and original singer’s voice, while adapting the language and lyrics to maintain cultural accuracy for each region.• Adaptive and derivative audio capabilities, which leverage SourceAudio’s expertise in sync to allow artists to instantly reimagine their tracks in different genres, separate stems, generate instant cut-downs, and otherwise tailor their tracks to specific sync needs.• AudioGuard, which prevents AI from training on songs by adding an audio component that throws off AI while remaining imperceptible to humans.• AudioGenius, which processes media files to identify, separate, and tag every audio effort and vocal with descriptive metadata for future reuse and repurposing."Through the goodwill we've generated by servicing clients for over a decade with SourceAudio, we have access to some of the best music on the planet, the infrastructure to distribute that music to real and high-volume buyers, and the rights to adapt that music, either through derivative generation, lyric translation, or stems and cut-downs to fit the needs of any sync opportunity," said Brent Phillips, Chief of Engineering at SourceAudio. "The future of music isn't about replacing musicians with AI, but empowering them."As the President, Head of AI Strategy at SourceAudio, Silverstein will carry SongLab forward by championing SourceAudio’s AI initiatives around partnership development and AI training dataset licensing for platforms and technologies that need access to the largest cleared rights dataset in the market, driving new value for rights holders and AI companies alike. As an extension, Silverstein’s work will establish him as a true champion of copyright, leveraging SourceAudio’s collective volume to offer an ethical pathway to AI companies building in music, playing a major role in maintaining the long-term value of human-created music and promoting sustainability of fair market licensing in the era of AI.In addition, Silverstein will be responsible for developing partnerships with and providing AI datasets to other companies that wish to ethically train AI models and systems of their own. All 33 million songs in the SongLab dataset will be clearable on an opt-in basis, ensuring these AI systems are ethically sourced 100% of the time with full consent of the original creators and owners. This will lead to sustainable partnerships built on trust that maintain the value and long-term sustainability of the original copyrights while generating new revenue for all parties.“I’m impressed by how SourceAudio has not only established itself as a pillar of the music ecosystem but also laid the foundation for a thriving AI-driven business in systems, tools, and data licensing,” said Silverstein. “With rightsholders’ interests always at the core of our strategy, I’m excited to leverage my expertise to help build a generation-defining company.”“SourceAudio has established itself as the source of truth and primary access point for music by nearly 600,000 music and media professionals, with deep connectivity into major media platforms and networks," said Andrew Harding, Co-Founder and CEO of SourceAudio. "This positioning helped us achieve our highest growth year in company history in 2024 by every metric. Building on our proven track record with rightsholders and our ability unlock new game-changing opportunities for them via our platform, we're uniquely positioned to capitalize on AI opportunities through both SongLab and AI dataset licensing. Bringing Drew aboard with his impressive experience from Amper and Shutterstock will elevate our AI capabilities and cement our position as a leader in AI dataset licensing for music."Silverstein previously made his name as Co-Founder and CEO of Amper Music, where he pioneered AI music in the modern era by commercializing AI technology that empowered anyone to create unique and professional music instantly. He went on to serve as VP of Music at Shutterstock after their acquisition of Amper in November of 2020, six years after he founded it in 2014. Silverstein is also the founder of the investment fund Common Tide, serves as a startup advisor, has been honored in the Forbes class of 2018 "30 Under 30" list for Music, and actively speaks at conferences around the world about generative AI and the implications of advancing technology in creative fields. Prior to founding Amper, Silverstein was an award-winning composer, producer, and songwriter for film, television, and video games in Los Angeles at Sonic Fuel Studios. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music, and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is based in Minneapolis, MN and will report to Harding.To learn more about SourceAudio, visit https://sourceaudio.com . For more on SongLab, visit https://songlab.ai About SourceAudioSourceAudio stands as the music industry's most widely adopted sync platform, serving 600k users, over 100 media giants, and 2,500 U.S. radio stations daily. The platform hosts more than 33 million songs from top-tier labels, libraries, catalogs, and publishers, while processing over 500,000 music searches weekly for sync licensing. Through its core strengths in music discovery, distribution, protection, and payments, writers and publishers maximize revenue through YouTube, distribution, performance royalty collection, and global sync licensing at scale. Building on this robust foundation, SongLab pioneers ethical AI-generated music by ensuring every new song directly credits and compensates original artists. Through proprietary technology, it creates premium-quality music experiences with fully cleared, licensable content - bridging the gap between AI, human artistry, consent, and compensation to create a more creative and sustainable future for artists and content creators.SourceAudio Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

