The 28th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show

Get your photo taken with the VLV Cadillac Cars at VLV in 2024 Poster for the 2025 Viva Las Vegas

All cars built before 1964 and period correct. No extra charge for registering a car for the car show.

If you are into 1950's music, culture and cars, The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is a must go to event for thousands of people from around the globe, every year.” — Tom Ingram

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 28th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend takes place April 24th to 27th 2025. It is the longest running music festival in Las Vegas. Part of the event is the VLV Car Show. This car show only accepts cars built before 1964 and are period correct. It includes classic cars, hot rods, customs, low riders and more. The car show runs on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Saturday 26th April being the big day. That is when there are rockabilly bands and DJ's playing all dayt on the main stage. This year the acts are singer & actress IMELDA MAY from Ireland, THE CHOP TOPS with a 10 year reunion, JONNY PANDORA from Japan, VENTURESMANIA tribute to The Ventures and THE SCREAMING REBEL ANGELS from New York.The Viva Las Vegas Car Show is different from other car shows in that there is no charge to register a car. Everyone who buys an event ticket can register a car for the car show at no extra charge as long as it meets the criteria.A documentary about Viva Las Vegas in currently in production and the makers will be filming at this Viva Las Vegas.Tickets are available now and car submissions are open.

Video of Viva Las Vegas Car Show in 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.