Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,833 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Department of Agriculture Value Added Agricultural Specialist Named MEDA Rising Star

Martin Proulx to Receive Award Honoring Contributions to Maryland’s Economic Development

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 12, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is excited to announce Martin Proulx, the Department’s Value Added Agricultural Specialist, has been named the 2025 Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) Rising Star. Awarded to an individual, age 40 and under, who has made a significant contribution to the economic development profession in Maryland, Martin has been instrumental in strengthening Maryland’s agricultural economy by driving growth through initiatives in farm manufacturing, tourism, and processing.   

“I am grateful for MEDA and thankful for this recognition,” said Martin. “MEDA has been an invaluable resource over the years, and has consistently welcomed and recognized agriculture as an important piece to the State’s Economic Development landscape. ”

Previous to joining the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Martin served as the Agriculture Business Development Manager at Charles County Economic Development Department, working closely with farmers and the agriculture industry. He was a key contributor to drafting and advancing legislation related to strengthening the local agricultural economy and promoting local agriculture, tourism, and craft alcohol. A dedicated MEDA member, Martin has actively participated in the organization’s Young Leaders Committee and serves on the MEDA Foundation Board, furthering his commitment to supporting the organization’s mission.

“I was delighted to hear of Martin’s recognition as MEDA’s Rising Star,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “His knowledge and contributions to the State’s value added agricultural sector and the role it plays in Maryland agriculture have made a significant impact to the State’s #1 commercial industry.” 

Martin will receive the award during the 2025 MEDA Awards Banquet on April 28 in Cambridge. MEDA is a nonprofit organization of economic development professionals. Established in 1961, MEDA members promote the economic well-being of Maryland by working to improve the state’s business climate and the professionalism of those in the field of economic development.

# # # 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland Department of Agriculture Value Added Agricultural Specialist Named MEDA Rising Star

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more