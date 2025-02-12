VerityPay Partners with Rent Manager to Enhance Payment Solutions in the Multifamily Real Estate Vertical

VerityPay and Rent Manager have joined forces to bring digital payment solutions to the multifamily real estate market.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VerityPay, the leading SMS-based business-to-consumer payment platform, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Rent Manager, a premier property management software provider. This strategic partnership marks VerityPay’s official entry into the multifamily real estate industry, providing property managers and owners with a seamless, cost-effective, and innovative payment solution designed to enhance tenant engagement and operational efficiency.

Through this collaboration, VerityPay’s revolutionary payment technology will integrate with Rent Manager’s platform, enabling property managers to issue payments—such as tenant refunds, deposit returns, and incentives—instantly via text message. By digitizing this historically cumbersome process, VerityPay offers multifamily real estate businesses a powerful tool to streamline operations, improve tenant satisfaction, and reduce administrative overhead.

“Our partnership with Rent Manager represents a significant milestone for VerityPay as we expand into the multifamily real estate vertical,” said Bob Bowdon, Founder and CEO of VerityPay. “Multifamily property managers face unique challenges when it comes to managing payments efficiently and transparently. VerityPay’s technology, combined with Rent Manager’s powerful software, is a game-changer for the industry, providing tenants and property managers with a fast, secure, and convenient payment solution.”

Key benefits of the VerityPay and Rent Manager integration include:

• Instant Payments: Property managers can issue refunds or payments in real-time directly to tenants' mobile devices.

• Seamless Integration: VerityPay’s technology integrates effortlessly with Rent Manager’s platform, requiring no additional setup or complex technical integrations.

• Cost-Effective Solution: At a fraction of the cost of traditional payment modalities, VerityPay is an affordable payment option for multifamily businesses.

• Improved Tenant Experience: Tenants enjoy the convenience of receiving payments without needing a bank account or additional apps.

This integration is poised to address critical pain points in the multifamily real estate industry, offering a solution that not only saves time and money but also creates a better experience for tenants and property managers alike.

About VerityPay:

VerityPay is a groundbreaking business-to-consumer payment platform that enables businesses to send payments directly via text message. With its simple, seamless, and cost-effective solution, VerityPay empowers businesses to digitize and simplify payment processes across industries, including real estate, insurance, and utilities.

About Rent Manager:

Rent Manager is a powerful property management software solution designed to meet the operational needs of manufactured, commercial, and multifamily property managers, and more. Its innovative platform streamlines everything from accounting to resident communication, helping businesses operate efficiently and profitably. VerityPay’s integration page can be viewed here https://www.rentmanager.com/integrations/veritypay/

For more information about this partnership or to learn more about how VerityPay is transforming payments in the multifamily real estate space, visit www.VerityPay.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Bowdon

Founder & CEO

VerityPay

800 Bering Dr., Suite 225, Houston, TX 77057

Phone: 855.783.7489

Email: Info@veritypay.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.