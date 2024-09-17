VerityPay Expands Market Reach with Strategic Partnership with FarSuperior Partners for Dividend Payment Processing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VerityPay, a pioneering force in automated business-to-consumer (B2C) payment solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with FarSuperior Partners (FSP), an Arizona-based consumer advocacy CO-OP serving millions of consumers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing dividend payment processing, setting new standards for efficiency and security.

As FarSuperior Partners gears up to issue quarterly dividends to their members, VerityPay's cutting-edge SaaS platform, renowned for its advanced B2C technology, offers the perfect solution to support FSP's innovative cooperative community business model. This partnership empowers FSP with real-time transaction capabilities, ensuring efficient, secure, and cost-effective dividend payments to CO-OP members.

Robert Bowdon, CEO of VerityPay, highlights the transformative impact of the platform, stating, "VerityPay is revolutionizing B2C payment events by eliminating costly, fraud-prone paper checks. Our partnership with FarSuperior Partners to facilitate their dividend payments is an exciting leap forward as we venture into new markets. With VerityPay, we are making digital wallet transactions possible in a business-to-consumer format using just a cell phone number, streamlining and accelerating the payment process."

This innovation is pivotal for consumer-facing businesses across industries such as utilities, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, where the need to process millions of payments efficiently is paramount. By providing fast, secure, and reliable transactions, VerityPay ensures that businesses can meet the demands of their customers effortlessly.

According to Tim Williams, FarSuperior Rewards' Chair, "Our commitment to our members is that the cooperative will run on a 10% administrative budget, which includes legal, accounting, and administrative salaries, is a testament to our dedication to FarSuperior's mission to pay it forward with 90% of net profits going back to community members as dividends. By working with VerityPay to minimize the costs of dividend disbursement, we anticipate saving our members millions in accounting costs, while expediting the payments through a simple text messaging procedure that transfers the dividend payments instantaneously and securely to our members."

About VerityPay

Launched by Robert Bowdon in Q4 of 2023, VerityPay was born out of a vision to automate and expedite B2C transactions. Following the successful recovery of millions in Unclaimed Property settlements for consumers in Texas, VerityPay assembled a team of industry experts to extend their innovative platform to B2C markets nationwide.

About FarSuperior Partners

FarSuperior Partners serves as the licensing arm of FarSuperior CO-OP Communities, established in 1999 as a local business marketplace in Arizona. In 2019, FarSuperior embarked on a national and international expansion, aiming to connect millions of like-minded consumer members with tens of thousands of small business owners by 2025, ensuring a prosperous future for all involved.

