VerityPay Secures SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

Delivering Payments Intelligently

VerityPay Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Ensuring Top-Tier Data Security and Privacy, Setting a Benchmark in B2C Payment Innovation.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VerityPay, the innovative leader in B2C payment technology, proudly announces the successful completion of its SOC 2 audit. This significant milestone give emphasis to VerityPay's unwavering dedication to data security and privacy, setting a new benchmark for service providers in the financial technology sector.

SOC 2, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a rigorous auditing standard that evaluates service providers' ability to manage and protect data effectively. The certification focuses on five trust service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

By achieving SOC 2 compliance, VerityPay demonstrates its commitment to upholding the highest standards in data management and protection. This accomplishment assures banks and VerityPay's customers that their data is handled with the utmost care and integrity.

Our SOC 2 audit report, verified by the esteemed independent auditors at A-LIGN Assurance, confirms VerityPay’s adherence to these essential trust principles. The Conformation of Audit Opinion Letter highlights our robust internal controls and unwavering commitment to safeguarding client data.

"As the first to enable businesses to pay consumers by text message, VerityPay takes data security and privacy very seriously," said Robert Bowdon, CEO of VerityPay. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reinforces our promise to provide secure, reliable, and innovative payment solutions to our clients."

VerityPay will continue to uphold these high standards through regular audits, ensuring ongoing compliance and providing clients with unparalleled data security and privacy. This achievement marks another step forward in VerityPay’s mission to revolutionize the consumer payment landscape.

For more information, please contact:

VerityPay Holdings, LLC

800 Bering Drive, Suite 225

Houston, TX 77057

Phone: (855) 783-7489

About VerityPay: VerityPay is a revolutionary B2C payment technology platform, pioneering the first service that enables businesses to pay consumers via text message. With a focus on security, efficiency, and user experience, VerityPay is transforming how businesses and consumers handle payments.