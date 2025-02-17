Quasi Robotics Releases Version 2.2 of Model C2 Software, Enhancing Security, Navigation, and Performance

Model C2 AMR range Model C2 AMR ToF sensor arrays Quasi Robotics Logo

Quasi Robotics Unveils Model C2 Software 2.2: Enhanced Security, Smarter Navigation, and Faster Performance for Autonomous Robotics.

We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of autonomous robotics - enhancements in v2.2 are a direct response to feedback from our users and translate into tangible benefits for their operations.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics is proud to announce the release of Version 2.2 of its Model C2 software, introducing a range of powerful new features designed to enhance security, navigation, and overall system performance. This latest update underscores Quasi-Robotics’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge functionality for its autonomous mobile robots.Key Enhancements in Model C2 Software 2.21. Enhanced Security Configuration: Users can now lock the operating touchscreen of their cart with a user-defined PIN to prevent unauthorized changes. This feature limits critical settings access to authorized personnel, enhancing security and operational stability.2. Improved Navigation Control: Settings now include finer control over movement options, offering three distinct navigation modes:• Forward Only – The cart navigates exclusively in the forward direction.• Forward Preferred – The cart prioritizes forward movement but allows limited backward motion if necessary.• Forward and Backwards – The cart can move in either direction as needed for optimal navigation.3. Audible Navigation Alerts: A new audible alert system now enables the Model C2 to emit warning beeps during autonomous navigation, promoting real-time awareness and safe functioning in busy environments.4. Advanced Localization with AprilTags / ArUco Markers Model C2 now supports AprilTags and ArUco Markers as an additional localization aid for challenging environments. These markers act as unique, easily recognizable reference points that help the cart orient itself and maintain precise positioning in areas with repetitive layouts or indistinguishable features.4. Improved User Interface and Diagnostics• Wi-Fi signal strength is now displayed on the C2 display, allowing users to monitor connectivity at a glance.• The top toolbar now shows the status of the electronic wheels brake (eBrake), ensuring clear visibility and easy access to this critical function.• A newly added diagnostic screen provides real-time ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor monitoring and status, aiding in troubleshooting and system optimization.5. Performance and Usability Improvements• Faster boot times for both the Model C2 system and its touchscreen UI reduce downtime and improve efficiency.• Switching in and out of area Mapping Mode is now quicker, enhancing workflow flexibility.• Q.AI driven navigation in large open areas has been refined for smoother and more precise movement.• Error messages during multi-stop routes have been improved for clarity and user understanding.• Various small bug fixes that enhance overall system reliability and robustness.A Commitment to Continuous Improvement“At Quasi-Robotics, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of autonomous robotics,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO at Quasi Robotics. “The enhancements in Version 2.2 are a direct response to feedback from our users and translate into tangible benefits for their operations. This collaborative approach is how we ensure Model C2 remains the most efficient and adaptable autonomous cart in the industry.”Model C2 Software Version 2.2 is available now for all users. For more information or to upgrade your system, visit www.quasi.ai About Q.AIQ.AI, Quasi Robotics' proprietary artificial intelligence engine, is at the heart of Model C2’s advanced autonomous navigation. By leveraging real-time sensor data, machine learning algorithms, and intelligent decision-making, Q.AI enables the cart to dynamically adapt to its surroundings.About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics specializes in advanced autonomous mobile robotics, delivering cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation, logistics, and beyond. By combining intelligent navigation, robust hardware, and a user-focused design, Quasi-Robotics is shaping the future of autonomous mobility.###

