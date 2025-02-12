Hear Us Roar: Lioness Edition Set to Launch Globally on February 22, 2025

44 Visionary Co-Authors Unite in a Powerful Anthology on Stealth and Faith

When stories roar out into the world in a collective and find their way to the hearts and minds of those destined to read them, magic happens and their life is never the same again!” — Karen Weaver

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Global – Hear Us Roar: Lioness Edition, the highly anticipated next installment in the Hear Us Roar series, is set to launch on February 22, 2025. This groundbreaking book brings together 44 remarkable co-authors who embody the essence of strength, resilience, and unwavering faith. With a theme centered on stealth and faith, this edition delves into the stories of visionary women who have navigated life’s greatest challenges with courage and determination.Curated by renowned publisher and storyteller Karen Weaver, Hear Us Roar: Lioness Edition features a diverse lineup of authors from various backgrounds, industries, and experiences. Each chapter is a testament to the transformative power of faith and the quiet strength that propels women forward, even in the face of adversity.The book features contributions from:Karen Weaver, Emma Weaver, Cliona O'Hara, Amy Mosser, Christina Westergaard Larsen, Lerato Sithole, Joanna Hunter, Vikki Speller, Breda McCague, Bianca Stawiarski, Rosie Keaney, Laura Gonsalves Goldberg, Julie M. Phie, James Henderson, Michelle Gardiner, Sandra Spadanuda, Elle Likopoulos, Phillipa Vincent-Connolly, Carole Goodman, Michelle Weitering, Teena Raffa-Mulligan, Kirsty Dredge, Lisa Benson, Laura Cooper, Nicole Whitty, Wendy Shannon, Kate Fisher, Jessica Tellis, Adrea Peters, Michelle Lange, Mel James, Laura Elizabeth, Adora Evans, Megan Pricolo, Linda Loveless, Elise Bonato, Molly Lunn Kroeker, Robyn Verrall, Laura Muirhead. Fleur Chambers, Kez Wickham St. George, Sheena Mc GormanEach of these extraordinary individuals has contributed their unique perspectives, sharing powerful lessons on perseverance, trust, and the unseen forces that guide us toward our destiny.Karen Weaver, the driving force behind the Hear Us Roar series, describes this edition as "a tribute to the lionesses of our time—women who walk with purpose, trust their intuition, and move with stealth when necessary. This book is a testament to the power of faith and the unshakable belief that we are all capable of greatness."The official book launch on February 22, 2025, will be accompanied by a series of global events, panel discussions, and author meet-and-greets, offering readers the opportunity to connect with the voices behind this inspiring work.Hear Us Roar: Lioness Edition is more than a book—it’s a movement, empowering women to embrace their inner strength, trust in their journey, and roar with unshakable conviction.For media inquiries, interview requests, or event details, please contact:[KMD Books][admin@karenmcdermottgroup.com][0061458165413]About the Hear Us Roar Series:The Hear Us Roar series is a collection of books amplifying the voices of women and men from all walks of life. Each edition focuses on a powerful theme, sharing stories that inspire, empower, and create a lasting impact. Founded by Karen Weaver, the series has become a beacon of strength and transformation for readers around the world. The Power of Story in motion!

