New Jersey woman named as a finalist for Global Awards

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Muirhead, Author and Speaker, Selected as a Finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World AwardsLaura Muirhead has been named a finalist in the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards, an esteemed recognition celebrating women making a global impact in areas such as leadership, advocacy, sustainability, education, innovation, and more.The Women Changing the World Awards, presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women who are leading the way in creating positive change and inspiring others to take action. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.Laura Muirhead, an internationally acclaimed author, artist, and the CFO of her family’s multi-million-dollar company. Laura created the Queen Code program and Queen Code Oracle Card Deck, helping multi-passionate women gain clarity, set boundaries, and elevate their lives and businesses. Her work bridges creativity and entrepreneurship, proving that success thrives on both ends of the spectrum.Laura’s personal journey has been just as dynamic as her professional path. As a licensed pilot and energy healer, she has learned firsthand the power of resilience and reinvention. Laura’s memoir, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to My Life, reflects the lessons she’s gathered along the way. After rebuilding her life following a devastating house fire, Laura is passionate about helping others overcome challenges and step into their full potential. A Life of Impact Through Storytelling & InnovationLaura Muirhead’s work is a powerful fusion of storytelling, spirituality, and practical tools for self-discovery. Her memoir, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to My Life, combines humor with heartfelt reflection, making even life’s heaviest moments feel accessible and relatable—whether she’s sharing how she rebuilt after a house fire or navigating complex family dynamics. Through her storytelling, she fosters a deep sense of connection, offering readers reassurance and inspiration as they face their own challenges.She has also authored and illustrated a children’s book that encourages imagination and curiosity, contributed to the Hear Us Roar book series to amplify women’s voices, and published three journals focused on self-reflection and growth.Her Queen Code Oracle Card Deck, released last year, is designed to help individuals connect with their intuition and establish personal policies—guiding tools she has personally used to navigate life’s challenges. Her work blends creativity and authenticity, encouraging people to reframe obstacles as opportunities for transformation and self-empowerment.Inspiring Women to Rise & LeadDr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a better future for all.Laura Muirhead shares her advice for others who feel called to make a difference:"Trust that your voice, your story, and your vision matter. The world needs more women willing to step forward, set their own standards, and lead with authenticity."Celebrating a Year of AchievementsOver the past 12 months, Laura Muirhead has accomplished remarkable milestones:● Published her memoir, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to My Life, which has resonated deeply with readers worldwide.● Launched the Queen Code Oracle Card Deck, a transformative tool designed to help individuals reconnect with their intuition and establish personal policies.● Contributed to the Hear Us Roar book series and docufilm, amplifying stories of resilience and inspiring a global audience.She attributes her success to perseverance, creativity, and the unwavering support of a community that believes in her vision. Her passion for storytelling and her deep belief in the power of words to change lives continue to fuel her work.Looking Ahead: A Legacy of Storytelling & EmpowermentLaura is committed to making a lasting impact by inspiring others to embrace their authenticity, trust their intuition, and share their unique stories with the world.“My vision is to create a legacy of storytelling and empowerment that uplifts individuals to embrace their authenticity and share their voices. The winners of the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards at the Park Hyatt, River Thames, London, United Kingdom, on April 3, 2025.To view the complete finalist list, visit wcwawards.com/finalists.For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards, visit wcwawards.com. Contact Laura Muirhead at lauramuirhead.com or laura@lauramuirhead.com.

