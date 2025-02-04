That Impact Book set to launch in New York Times Square on March 25, 2025

That Impact Book: A Global Showcase of 43 High-Vibrational Entrepreneurs set to launch in New York Times Square on March 25, 2025

Words of wisdom paired with the beauty of design, is why this playbook will be something to treasure.” — Sarah, Duchess of York

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned entrepreneur and visionary Shar Moore proudly announces the launch of That Impact Book, a transformative publication featuring 43 elite, high-vibrational entrepreneurs from around the world. This inspirational coffee-table-style playbook, designed to leave a lasting legacy and envy coffee tables everywhere, captures the stories and strategies of entrepreneurs making a global impact through their innovative work and fearless leadership.Shar Moore, TEDx Speaker, award-winning mentor, and founder of the FeminessenceMovement, leads this initiative through her Impact One Million Project. The playbook provides a unique platform for entrepreneurs to share their journeys of creating sustainable change and legacy, contributing to a ripple effect of positive influence worldwide. That Impact Book aims to inspire readers to think beyond conventional boundaries and embrace the power of entrepreneurship in driving social change."We live in a time when impactful leadership is more important than ever. Through That Impact Book, we bring together dynamic entrepreneurs who are not only changing their industries but also uplifting communities across the globe. This book is more than just a showcase; it's a movement," says Shar Moore.Contributors to the book include a wide array of leaders, an award-winning emotional direct-response copywriter from Australia, and a self-made millionaire to name a few. Each entrepreneur brings a unique perspective, sharing their insights on personal growth, leadership, and how they’ve overcome challenges to create lasting impact in their respective fields.Backed by a global PR and media campaign, That Impact Book promises to elevate the contributors as thought leaders and role models on the world stage. The official launch will include a media event in Times Square, New York, in March 2025, marking the beginning of an exciting journey to reach millions of readers globally.Proudly endorsed by Sarah, Duchess of York, who shares, “Words of wisdom paired with the beauty of design, is why this playbook will be something to treasure.’For more information, please visit That Impact Book and explore how these entrepreneurs redefine success and impact in today's fast-changing world.Co-authors include:Pauline Longdon, Rae Brent, Jacqui Bryant, Kylee Leota, Cathy Sheppard, Jo Hollis, Casey Lightbody, Kathryn Morrow, Julia Mann, Kiri-Maree Moore, Kim Yabsley, Kathryn Porrit, ChrisCne Ross, Jayne Robinson, Erin Loman Jeck, Janine LeaBarreF, Dr. Kimberley Olson, Kirsten Beske, Jessi Park, Bri Seeley, Brenna MarCn, Terri Vincent, Jen Buck, Donna Berry, Livia Pillman, CurCs Matsko, M. Teresa Lawrence, Amanda Hayes-Blocksom, MasaC, Kimberly Butler, Rita Montalto, Chris Igwe, Shar Moore, Dr. Karen Weaver, Russ Moore, Nicole Diedrich, Dr. Engee Ibe, Dr. Tina D. Lewis, Dr. Harbeen Arora Rai, Parna Sarkar-Basu, Lara Portelli, Genene Wilson, Kim Hayden.Media Contact: Sharanis Publishing House Email: shar@sharmoore.com.au WhatsApp Phone: +61 437 333 077

