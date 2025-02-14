RoofersCoffeeShop Launches Speaker Bureau

A vital resource for the roofing industry is launched to support ongoing education.

The RCS Speakers Bureau highlights exceptional speakers, offering insights into their past experience and overall roofing industry knowledge. We are proud to offer this resource to the industry” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, launches a one-of-a-kind speakers bureau for the roofing industry. Pulling from the enormous network of RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS), the speakers bureau is part of the overall RoofersCoffeeShop Directory which offers informational listings and contact information for professional speakers who offer insights and education with a firm understanding of the roofing industry.“We are regularly asked if we know good speakers for association and company events, continuing education and trainings," stated RoofersCoffeeShop President Heidi J. Ellsworth. "The RCS Speakers Bureau highlights exceptional speakers in a directory format offering insights into their past experience and overall roofing industry knowledge. We are very proud to offer these types of resources to the industry."The speakers’ bureau lives on the RCS Directory where it is easily accessed at the top of the page. It features directories for industry speakers and RCS Influencers such as John Kenney with Cotney Consulting Group, Trent Cotney with Adams & Reese and Heidi J. Ellsworth of RoofersCoffeeShop. The directories include information on the speakers, their topics and contact information. It will continue to grow as the number of speakers grows. For those interested in joining the speakers’ bureau, reach out to Alex Tolle at alex@rooferscoffeeshop.com.“The Coffee Shops continue to offer content that not only informs but educates while providing associations, contractors and companies with the information and resources that they need,” concluded Ellsworth. “Our online community is all about connecting and networking for success.”About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.