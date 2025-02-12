Star Micronics redefines Receipt and Label Printing with the launch of the TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4

Star TSP143IV X4

The TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 are equipped with USB, LAN, WLAN and Bluetooth interfaces alongside Cloud connectivity as standard.

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics announces the launch of two new models in its established TSP100 series, the TSP143IV X4 receipt printer and TSP143IVSK X4 linerless label printer, featuring four versatile interfaces incorporated in one model to ensure superior connectivity and exceptional performance.Redefining efficiency and scalability for online ordering, labelling and POS in retail and hospitality environments, the TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 are equipped with USB, LAN, WLAN and Bluetooth interfaces alongside Cloud connectivity as standard to offer seamless compatibility with iOS, Android and Windows devices. As a result, businesses can connect to a range of fixed and mobile devices as well as futureproof their connectivity. The printers also benefit from Android Open Accessory (AOA) support for direct communication and charging with compatible Android devices.In addition, both models deliver a new WLAN and Bluetooth setup designed to simplify wireless connectivity ‘out-of-the-box’. As a result, users can quickly connect via an auto-generated QR code or via the Star Quick Set Up Utility and be online within less than a minute.Star’s next generation CloudPRNT™ Next technology utilising the MQTT protocol renders the printers ideal for businesses managing remote print operations across multiple locations. Furthermore, access to StarPrinter.Online and Star Micronics Cloud Services is included to provide effective support for remote device management.To enhance security, Star’s unique cash drawer connection sensing feature allows the printers to distinguish an open drawer or one which is completely disconnected. The information can be reported directly to a locally controlling application or via the Cloud.The expertly designed and compact TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 feature a print speed up to 250mm/sec and 180mm/sec respectively while benefitting from an internal power supply and 4-year warranty as standard. Supporting sustainable business practices, EnergyStar Certification ensures both printers operate optimally, allowing for power consumption and operational costs to be reduced. And, being packaged in eco-friendly packaging with a 30% smaller box size and near zero plastic wrapping, environmental impact is kept to a minimum.Thanks to its linerless sticky label printing capabilities, the TSP143IVSK X4 offers a versatile solution for hospitality environments seeking to print repositionable labels for food and drink orders and deliveries, resulting in greater order accuracy and streamlined workflows.Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “As the latest models within one of Star’s most established and successful printer ranges, the TSP143IV X4 and TSP143IVSK X4 with superior connectivity respond to growing demand across retail and hospitality for future-proof and scalable hardware that can support fixed, mobile and Cloud applications. Moreover, given Star’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable and sustainable solutions, businesses have the potential to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact as well as operational costs.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEAEmail: csmith@star-emea.com

