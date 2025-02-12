Artificial Intelligence AI In Music Global Market Report 2025: Foreseeing Excellent Growth Ahead

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are We Witnessing Unprecedented Growth in the AI in Music Market?

The artificial intelligence AI in music market size has grown exponentially in recent years and is set to continue this trend. It is expected to grow from $3.62 billion in 2024 to $4.48 billion in 2025. This comes down to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.7%, influenced by factors such as the increased adoption of music streaming services, the rise of big data analytics, growing consumer preference for customized music, growth in digital music consumption, and an increasing volume of available music content.

How Does the Future of the AI in Music Market Look Like?

The future of the AI in music market looks very promising indeed. It is expected to surge to $10.43 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 23.5%. This growth will likely be propelled by rising popularity of personalized content, rising adoption of smart devices, expansion of streaming platforms, increased focus on user experience, and growth in music production and distribution. Major trends anticipated in the forecast period include personalized music recommendations, AI-enhanced music production software, AI-driven music creation tools, integration with streaming services, and real-time music enhancement.

What is Driving this Impressive Growth?

A key factor propelling the growth of the AI in music market is the rise in music streaming services. These digital platforms permit users to access and listen to a vast library of music on-demand via the internet, typically through subscription or ad-supported models. Convenience and accessibility drive the popularity of music streaming services as they allow users to access vast music libraries from any internet-connected device. AI enhances these services by personalizing recommendations, optimizing playlists, and improving content discovery through advanced algorithms and machine learning.

Who are the Main Players in the AI in Music Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in music market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Spotify Technology S.A., OpenAI L.L.C., DistroKid LLC, iZotope Inc., SoundHound AI Inc, BRAINFM Inc., LANDR Audio Inc., Loudly GmbH, Audeering GmbH, Boomy Corporation, Amper Music Inc., Amadeus Code Inc., Musimap S.A., Humtap Inc., Melodrive GmbH, Musico AI Inc., Tunedly Inc., AudioShake Inc., Endel GmbH, Mubert Inc., Vochlea Music Ltd., Aiva Technologies S.A., Klangio GmbH.

What Innovations are we Expecting in the AI in Music Market?

Companies in the AI in music market are focusing on music education and tutoring to make music education more accessible, personalized, and engaging for learners of all skill levels. An AI-based music learning app can provide personalized music education, offering interactive lessons, feedback, and practice tools tailored to individual learning styles and skill levels.

The market report is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Application: Music Composition And Generation, Music Streaming Recommendation, Music Production And Mastering

Subsegments:

1 By Software: AI Music Composition Tools, Music Production Software, AI-Based Audio Editing And Mixing Software, AI-Driven Music Recommendation Systems, Music Streaming Platforms With AI Features, AI Music Analysis And Tagging Software, Virtual Instruments And Synthesizers Powered By AI

2 By Services: AI Consulting For Music Industry Applications, AI System Integration Services For Music Platforms, Custom AI Solutions For Music Creation, Music Data Analytics And Insights Services, Training And Workshops On AI In Music, Managed AI Services For Music Production And Distribution, Licensing And Copyright Services For AI-Generated Music

In terms of regional distribution, North America was the largest region in the AI in music market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

