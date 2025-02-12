Correctional Services confirms rearrest of Yanga Wayithi

Rearrest of Yanga Wayithi confirmed

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms the successful rearrest of Yanga Wayithi following a coordinated law enforcement operation. Wayithi was apprehended at approximately 01:30 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

He is now back in custody at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre and will face additional charges related to his escape from lawful custody. The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale commended the swift action of the officials involved.

"This arrest reaffirms our commitment to upholding the integrity of the correctional system. We remain resolute in ensuring that all offenders are held accountable and that public safety remains our top priority," said Thobakgale.

A full-scale investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Appropriate measures will be taken against any lapses identified. Additionally, security protocols at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre are under review to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

Email: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates