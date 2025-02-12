Medina Becomes the First Autism Certified City™ in Saudi Arabia, Setting a Global Benchmark for Inclusivity

Medina, makes history by becoming the first Autism Certified City™ in Saudi Arabia - أول مدينة معتمدة صديقة للتوحد™ في المملكة العربية السعودية

We want to ensure that residents and visitors in Medina experience a city that is truly inclusive. Partnering with IBCCES allows us to equip our community to ensure a welcoming environment for all” — Dr. Adel Alwafi, CEO of Al-Madinah Association for Autism “Tamakkon”

AL-MADINAH AL-MUNAWWARAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medina, Saudi Arabia (Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah) makes history by becoming the first Autism Certified City™ (ACC) in Saudi Arabia, a milestone that reflects its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This prestigious designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), positions Medina as a leader in creating supportive and welcoming environments for all residents and visitors.

A New Era of Accessibility in Medina

Medina has long been a beacon of faith, history, and progress. Known as a hub of Islamic heritage, Medina attracts millions of visitors annually. With its new ACC designation, the city is expanding its legacy of hospitality and care by ensuring that autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities can fully experience its rich cultural and spiritual offerings.

What Does an Autism Certified City™ Mean?

An Autism Certified City™ (ACC) designation signifies a community’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility for autistic individuals and their families. This prestigious certification is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), requiring significant effort and commitment from the city and its stakeholders.

A vital component of an ACC is the presence of Certified Autism Centers™ (CACs) and Certified Neurodiverse Workplaces (CNWs). The CAC accreditation recognizes organizations, or locations, that meet strict requirements to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The CNW accreditation recognizes organizations that meet strict requirements to enhance company culture and inclusion in the workplace. The certification process for the CAC and CNW includes:



Staff Training: At least 80% of guest-facing staff must undergo specialized training to effectively support and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Onsite Review (CAC): IBCCES conducts a thorough review of the facility, offering tailored recommendations to improve accessibility and the overall experience for autistic visitors and their families.

Process Review (CNW): IBCCES provides a comprehensive review of the company policies and procedures with recommendations to promote inclusive hiring practices and company culture while enhancing employee satisfaction and retention.

Commitment to Ongoing Training: Medina is dedicated to continuous learning by participating in ongoing IBCCES training to ensure staff remain updated on best practices for serving autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

The ACC designation integrates these certified organizations across essential sectors, such as healthcare, education, hospitality, public safety, and workplace inclusivity. This collective effort equips Medina’s workforce with the skills needed to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed, understood, and valued. By meeting these stringent standards, Medina exemplifies its dedication to setting a new standard for accessibility and inclusivity.

Key stakeholders in Medina have undergone specialized training to enhance their ability to serve autistic individuals and their families. Certified sectors include:



Healthcare: Clinical and administrative professionals are trained to provide exceptional care tailored to the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive patients.

Education: Educators and school staff have undergone autism-specific training, enhancing their ability to identify and support neurodivergent students while fostering more inclusive educational practices.

Tourism and Hospitality: Staff across hotels, attractions, entertainment venues, and transportation services are now better equipped to welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, creating enjoyable and seamless experiences.

Public Safety: Law enforcement and first responders are trained to ensure effective communication and safety.

Workplace Inclusivity: Employers learn strategies to support neurodivergent staff, enhancing workplace diversity and productivity.

Accessibility App: Enhancing Visitor Experiences

To further support inclusivity efforts, all certified locations in Medina will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App. This app provides visitors and residents with real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

Global Benefits and Recognition

The Autism Certified City™ initiative is not just about inclusivity—it’s a catalyst for economic growth and global recognition. By attracting a previously underserved market of over 200 million people globally with cognitive differences, Medina is set to see a significant boost in tourism and local revenue.

Key Quotes from Visionary Leaders

We want to ensure that residents and visitors in Medina experience a city that is truly inclusive. Partnering with IBCCES allows us to equip our community to better serve individuals on the autism spectrum and those with sensory sensitivities, ensuring a welcoming environment for everyone.” – Dr. Adel Alwafi, CEO of Al-Madinah Association for Autism “Tamakkon”.

“The Autism Certified City™ initiative is a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and accessible Medina for both residents and visitors. By becoming the first city in Saudi Arabia to pursue this certification, Medina is not only enhancing the quality of life for autistic and neurodivergent individuals but also setting a pioneering example for other cities to follow. This collaboration with Medina holds the potential to inspire others across the region to embrace inclusivity and take similar steps toward becoming more accessible.” – Myron Pincomb, CEO of IBCCES.

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as other resources and long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive residents and visitors and their families.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites have met the CAC or CNW requirements.



###

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



About Medina

Medina is a city in western Saudi Arabia with a significant Islamic importance, renowned as the second holiest city in Islam after Mecca, Medina is home to the sacred Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque, which is a central pilgrimage site for Muslims worldwide. With a population exceeding 2 million residents, the city vibrates with cultural diversity and economic vitality. The region is also experiencing a surge in developmental and civilizational initiatives aimed to serve 23 million visitors annually. Beyond its religious importance, Medina boasts a unique landscape with its volcanic remnants, and rugged mountain backdrop, creating a captivating blend of natural beauty and historical intrigue, inviting visitors to explore its timeless beauty. The Autism Certified City™ (ACC) initiative reflects the city’s commitment to embracing diversity and ensuring that all residents and visitors, regardless of their neurodiversity, feel welcomed and supported in this cherished city.

The Comprehensive Government Services Center - IBCCES Training Review

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.