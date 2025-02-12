GATTO INC WILL BE PRESENT AT VISION EXPO EAST IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Italy’s Gatto Astucci Group announce their participation in Vision Expo East, one of the two largest U.S. international trade fairs dedicated to eyewear,

BELLUNO, BELLUNO, ITALY, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy’s Gatto Astucci Group and its trading company Gatto Usa announce their participation in Vision Expo East, one of the two largest U.S. international trade fairs dedicated to eyewear, which this year for the first time will be held in Orlando, Florida, migrating from its historic headquarters in New York.From Feb. 19 to 22, the Gatto brand and Gatto Usa, which also operates in the States with two important logistics offices, will be present in Orlando in the pavilion coordinated by Ice Italia with all the products that internationally distinguish the company related to packaging, accessories and eyewear displays. “We are aiming for a record year for Gatto USA, and this appointment is a strategic moment in this journey,” says Cristian Paravano (pictured), director and board member of the Gatto Group. ”We are ready to give all the products and services with high added value to our American interlocutors, strong in our production organization that allows us not to have repercussions with respect to any import duties.Even in the United States, however, Gatto Astucci is an interpreter of a new sales model, which looks at “servitization” as a new paradigm that can best meet new business objectives and customer needs.Gruppo Gatto Astucci has just participated in the Mido Eyewear Show, held in Milan in the first decade of February. Event where Gatto also received the CSE (Certified Sustainable Eywear) Award Mido 2025, for products made by recycling materials and reducing consumption in production and distribution processes. “A happy return after a ten-year absence, strongly desired by the Gatto family, which is among the founding partners of this event that is the only one in the world representing the entire production chain, the only one with 1,200 exhibitors from 50 countries and visitors from 160 nations,” Paravano says. It was a “record-breaking” edition, he stresses, in which “our brand reaped a lot of satisfaction, in meeting historical clients and starting new relationships, thanks to an extraordinary participation. The sector,” the manager concludes, ”is vibrant and healthy, absolutely bucking the trend of several other industries.

