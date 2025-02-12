ProHance to Participate in HFS India Summit 2025

Saurabh Sharma, Chief Growth Officer, ProHance

ProHance joins #HFSIndiaSummit 2025 to showcase how its analytics platform boosts productivity, optimizes workflows & accelerates AI adoption. #FutureOfWork

We are looking forward to participating in the HFS India Summit 2025 to demonstrate how ProHance can empower organizations to optimize their operations” — Saurabh Sharma, Chief Growth Officer at ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform announces its participation in the HFS India Summit 2025 , scheduled for February 13, 2025, at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru.The HFS India Summit is a premier event that brings together industry leaders, analysts, and practitioners to discuss the latest trends and innovations in business operations and technology. The summit provides a platform for sharing insights on how organizations can navigate the evolving landscape of digital transformation and operational excellence.At the summit, ProHance will showcase its advanced platform designed to provide actionable insights for smarter decision-making in complex, distributed, and hybrid workforces. The platform's comprehensive suite of modules — including work time, work output, workflow management, advanced analytics, asset optimization — enables organizations to enhance productivity, optimize operations, and improve employee engagement.Additionally, ProHance is accelerating AI adoption in enterprises by offering real-time intelligence and automation-driven insights, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions faster and more efficiently.“We are looking forward to participating in the HFS India Summit 2025 to demonstrate how ProHance can empower organizations to optimize their operations,” says Saurabh Sharma, Chief Growth Officer at ProHance. “Our platform is designed to help organizations become future-ready by keeping teams connected, visible and engaged, ultimately leading to improved business outcomes.”ProHance’s team of experts will be on hand to discuss how the platform's real-time intelligence and scalability can address the unique challenges faced by organizations today.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/prohance/ for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.