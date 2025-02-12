Mission Essential Awarded Task Order to Support 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Germany

KAISERSLAUTERN, RHINELAND-PALATINATE, GERMANY, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential has been awarded a task order by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, to fabricate and install static displays, enduring images, and paintings that align with the 21st TSC’s mission and history.Under the TAPAS Base BPA PWS contract, Mission Essential will deliver high-quality visual installations designed to educate and provide professional development to Department of Defense service members. These displays will offer valuable insight into the historical significance of sustainment operations in Europe, reinforcing the principles that “Sustainment Wins Wars” and highlighting the critical role of logistics in military success.“We are honored to support the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in preserving and showcasing the rich history of sustainment in Europe,” said Greg Miller, CEO at Mission Essential. “Working alongside Janson , we are committed to delivering impactful solutions that enhance the learning and professional development of U.S. military personnel.”Mission Essential and Janson remain dedicated to supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through innovative and mission-critical solutions.With a proven track record of delivering mission-critical language, intelligence, logistics, and base services personnel worldwide, Mission Essential remains dedicated to providing reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions that enhance operational readiness and sustainment.Mission Essential provides a full spectrum of functional language, intelligence, logistics, and base services personnel to U.S. Defense and security agencies and friendly foreign governments. Mission Essential also provides subject matter expertise in the areas of exercise, training, and mission planning support to the Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS). Renowned for supplying difficult-to-find resources worldwide, Mission Essential is in your corner supporting your mission 24x7x365. For more information about Mission Essential and its suite of services, visit missionessential.com.

