Unify Dots, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner, selected as a Microsoft FastTrack Portfolio Partner

BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY, PHILIPPINES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots , a global business solutions provider and member of the ASEAN Microsoft Partner Prestige Club, has been selected as a FastTrack Portfolio Partner.Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Unify Dots, a global business solutions provider, are pleased to announce that Unify Dots has been selected as a FastTrack Portfolio Partner with Microsoft for Dynamics 365.The Microsoft FastTrack Portfolio Engagement Model allows select Dynamics 365 solutions partners to work alongside Microsoft's subject matter experts, access FastTrack's knowledge base, and tailor implementation guidance with a designated FastTrack Solution Architect. Additionally, all eligible projects receive FastTrack support, and the Unify Dots Center of Excellence will act as the primary point of contact for FastTrack engagement. This partnership is exclusive to Microsoft partners who have certified Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution architects, adopt the Success by Design (SbD) framework, and establish a Center of Excellence (CoE).Specializing in Business Applications, Data & AI, and Digital & App Innovation, Unify Dots delivers comprehensive solutions, including ERP CRM , Customer Engagement, Ecommerce, AI, Business Intelligence, and Analytics. As a FastTrack Portfolio Partner, Unify Dots continues its strong collaboration with Microsoft, building on more than 25 years of partnership.Through its Center of Excellence, Unify Dots will work closely with one of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 FastTrack teams to receive proactive architectural and product guidance across all projects. This partnership reinforces Unify Dots’ commitment to integrate Microsoft's Success by Design framework into every Dynamics 365 implementation, ensuring the highest standards of quality and success for clients.“Unify Dots is thrilled to be selected as a Microsoft FastTrack Portfolio Partner. This highlights our team’s commitment to driving successful Dynamics 365 projects and delivering excellence in every implementation. We look forward to elevating the quality of solution implementation by leveraging the full support of the FastTrack program.” - Sandeep Walia, CEO at Unify Dots.“Microsoft is pleased to have Unify Dots participating in the FastTrack Portfolio Partner program. Unify Dots’ commitment to driving successful Dynamics 365 projects and delivering excellence in every implementation aligns perfectly with the goals of FastTrack to help customers and partners realize better business results and implement high-quality solutions using the Success by Design framework.” - Paul Maré, Global FastTrack Expansion Lead, Microsoft FastTrack for Dynamics 365.About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI, and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged to donate at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce- Power BIFor more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/ USA: +1 206 452-7498Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

