New Statewide 9-1-1 Software Testing Lab Announced

PHOTO CAPTION: Statewide 9-1-1 Manager Frank Kuchta stands next to 9-1-1 Dispatcher Loren Hall who was working at a 9-1-1 emergency call taking position at the State 9-1-1 Testing Lab. The stations are fully functioning dispatcher stations that, when not being used to take actual 9-1-1 calls, serve as a space to test new software functionality. Download a High-Resolution Version of the above Image.

STAYTON, OR - Oregon’s State 9-1-1 Program announced today the establishment of their new State 9-1-1 testing lab capabilities located in Stayton, Oregon. This lab will allow for the testing of new 9-1-1 system capabilities in a simulated environment before deploying them in a live setting.

This project was developed in partnership with both METCOM 911 (Marion Area Multi-Agency Emergency Telecommunications) and Willamette Valley Communications Center (WVCC) Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that serve Marion County.

Previously, operators tested new 9-1-1 technology solutions by deploying them live in Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). This approach introduced significant risk to Oregon PSAPs—potentially affecting service availability and compromising the evaluation process—and is generally not considered an industry best practice.

“METCOM’s partnership with ODEM and WVCC has paved a path toward the future of 9-1-1 in Oregon,” MECOM Executive Director John Thompson, said. “Additionally, as new technologies in 9-1-1 continue to emerge, the space and newly installed equipment can be utilized in an environment and tested thoroughly without interrupting operations in other primary ECC’s.”

The Stayton facility, where the test lab is located, serves Marion County as a backup center to ensure 9-1-1 call services will still be provided if the primary Willamette Valley Communications Center (WVCC) or METCOM PSAP goes down. Partnership with the State 9-1-1 Program enabled the use of the facility to be expanded to support enterprise technology pre-deployment 9-1-1 lab testing capabilities.

“METCOM’s back-up ECC has evolved from a mostly vacant building with a few radios and limited access to fully capable dispatch center,” Thompson, said. “This center is not only a benefit to METCOM and WVCC but can provide the ability for ECC’s from across the state to relocate and access the technology to continue providing call-taking services to their citizens, in the event of a disaster, center evacuation or other needs.

The 9-1-1 test lab fully replicates the infrastructure necessary to support emergency calls from the public. The testing environment uses the same network and equipment currently used by primary PSAPs throughout the majority of the state Oregon. It also provides security access controls, facility monitoring, power management, staff facilities, and the delivery of automatic location information (ALI).

“We are very excited for this new partnership with METCOM 9-1-1 and WVCC and the launch of the new testing lab capabilities within Oregon,” Statewide 9-1-1 Manager Frank Kuchta, said. “Having access to a dedicated environment to confidently test and validate emerging public safety technologies while ensuring risk is reduced as we undertake significant modernization of the statewide 9-1-1 emergency communications system is invaluable.”

