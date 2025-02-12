Cloudwick Welcomes Casey Burns as Chief Growth Officer to Lead Next Phase of Transformation

Casey Burns joins Cloudwick as Chief Growth Officer

Cloudwick appoints Casey Burns (ex-USDS & AWS) as Chief Growth Officer to drive next-level cloud data transformations for government agencies.

Casey’s record of building and scaling organizations and dedication to helping governments transform using technology is exactly what Cloudwick needs as we enter our next phase of growth.” — Mani Chhabra, CEO, Cloudwick

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick , an industry leader in cloud-native data and analytics solutions, announced the appointment of Casey Burns as its new Chief Growth Officer. Burns brings a wealth of experience from both private and public sectors, having played pivotal roles in the creation of the United States Digital Service (USDS) and in establishing Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the cloud provider of choice for numerous government agencies.A Vision for Data-Driven Governance: With more than 15 years of experience transforming how the government uses technology, Burns is passionate about helping agencies improve service delivery by embracing modern, data-centric solutions. He believes governments can be a powerful force for good but are often hindered by outdated processes and systems that make constituents’ “bad days even worse.”“I am delighted to be joining Cloudwick as their Chief Growth Officer,” said Burns. “Cloudwick is a shining example of the type of companies that I’ve been working to bring into the public sector for 15 years. It’s a team of incredibly talented engineers, designers, and government program experts building products to help governments improve their service delivery. I’ve spoken with hundreds of government leaders who want to do more with their data but don’t quite know how to start. Cloudwick helps fill that gap—providing the tools and expertise needed to get the right data, in the right form, to the right people at the right time.”Burns expressed gratitude to friends and mentors who supported him during his transition from AWS.Pioneering AI-Driven Transformation: Looking ahead, under Casey Burns’s leadership, Cloudwick is poised to lead the charge into the next phase of digital transformation as the AI era gains momentum. As industries worldwide gear up for a transition to an AI-driven world, Cloudwick’s state-of-the-art data platform is uniquely positioned to power AI and AI agents by enabling organizations to consolidate and move data precisely where it’s needed. Recognizing that data is the cornerstone of transformation for enterprises—including government agencies—Cloudwick is committed to ensuring that governance and security remain top priorities. The company’s flagship Amorphic Data Platform delivers key components of governance and compliance out of the box, empowering robust analytics, Gen AI, and BI applications that are not only innovative but also trustworthy, secure, and safe to use. These strategic initiatives will enable clients to harness the full potential of their data, driving operational efficiency and enhancing decision-making capabilities in an increasingly complex digital landscape.Strengthening Cloudwick’s Leadership in Public Sector Innovation: Under Burns’s leadership, Cloudwick aims to deepen its focus on designing and deploying end-to-end data solutions for federal, state, and local governments. Leveraging Cloudwick’s flagship Amorphic Data Platform to develop solutions in Public Health, Public Safety, and to the likes of Intelligent Data Platform (IDP), Cloudwick will continue helping agencies overcome challenges like legacy system constraints, siloed information, and evolving compliance requirements.“Casey’s record of building and scaling organizations and dedication to helping governments transform using technology is exactly what Cloudwick needs as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Mani Chhabra, CEO of Cloudwick. “His deep understanding of both the intricacies of government operations and the power of modern cloud technologies aligns perfectly with our commitment to guiding organizations through data transformation journeys.”Driving Social Impact Through Data: Burns’s passion for improving government services aligns seamlessly with Cloudwick’s broader vision of using data to create lasting social impact.“We can do better. We must do better,” Burns added. “Government workers and the people they serve deserve systems that are intuitive, efficient, and built for today’s reality. By combining Cloudwick’s robust data platforms with a team of deep domain experts in government programs and operations, we’re poised to make a meaningful difference in public sector services.”As part of its continued focus on innovation, Cloudwick recognizes that the industry is primed to embrace artificial intelligence (AI). Consequently, the company is uniquely positioned to ride this wave by offering advanced solutions that integrate seamlessly with AI applications. Governance and compliance become critically important for these AI-driven apps and agents, and Cloudwick delivers out-of-the-box regulatory compliance capabilities specifically tailored for government agencies. Moreover, Cloudwick is actively working with government bodies to deploy Generative AI (Gen AI) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions—ensuring that agencies can capitalize on cutting-edge technologies while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements.About Cloudwick: Cloudwick is a leading AWS Advanced Consulting Partner specializing in data analytics, cloud migrations, and AI/ML solutions for both enterprise and public sector clients. Solutions built atop the company’s flagship Amorphic Data Platform empowers organizations to modernize legacy systems, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-value through secure, data-driven insights. From driving social impact in healthcare to optimizing mission-critical government services, Cloudwick is committed to using technology for transformative change.

