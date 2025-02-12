Batumi Sees Increasing Visitor Numbers and Investments

New Project in Batumi - Globalservicelinker Another new Project in Batumi - Globalservicelinker Investment Project in Batumi - Globalservicelinker

BATUMI, GEORGIA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Batumi, a city on Georgia’s Black Sea coast, is increasingly establishing itself as a key destination for tourists and investors. With expanding infrastructure, a rising number of international visitors, and positive economic development, the city is drawing attention from various stakeholders.

In recent years, the number of tourists visiting Batumi has risen significantly. Due to its proximity to the Turkish border, numerous Turkish tourists visit the city year-round to take advantage of services and entertainment options not available in their home country. At the same time, more international travelers are discovering Batumi’s cultural landmarks and attractions.

This trend is also reflected in statistics. Batumi International Airport recorded a 50% increase in passenger traffic last year compared to the previous year. This contributes to a stable occupancy rate for accommodations throughout the year, distinguishing Batumi from other Georgian cities that experience seasonal fluctuations.

In addition to tourism, interest in Batumi as a destination for expatriates and investors is also growing. Low living costs, a straightforward visa policy, and tax incentives are attracting an increasing number of international residents. The real estate sector, in particular, is experiencing rising demand, as Batumi offers attractive investment conditions.

Some locally established companies have recognized this trend and are tailoring their services to both expatriates drawn by the low cost of living and investors seeking guidance. With extensive market expertise and experience, they provide advisory services to assist clients in navigating the real estate market and exploring other economic opportunities.

Business-friendly legislation allows for quick and simple property registration, as well as tax advantages for real estate acquisitions. These factors contribute to Batumi’s growing reputation as an emerging economic hub.

The city’s ongoing positive development is evident in the increasing number of tourists, business travelers, and investors. Continued infrastructure improvements and economic incentives are solidifying Batumi’s status as a key location in the region.

Further information on the latest developments and opportunities in Batumi is available upon request.

