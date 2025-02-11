MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Business Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint in Northwest.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25020209