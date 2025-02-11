MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Business Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint in Northwest.
On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25020209
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.