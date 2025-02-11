MPD Investigating Union Station Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred inside of the parking garage of Union Station.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 4:37 p.m., First District officers and several law enforcement partners responded to Union Station, located at 50 Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, after Amtrak Police heard gunshots near the bus waiting area. Officers located a male victim not conscious and not breathing, near the escalators to the parking garage, and immediately began rendering lifesaving efforts until DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

from MPD’s Homicide Branch obtained a security camera video that shows the suspect and the decedent briefly interacting with each other before the suspect produced a firearm and shot at the decedent as he ran away.

The decedent’s identity is pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the next of kin being notified.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25020116

