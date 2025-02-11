MPD Arrests Suspect in Maryland Avenue Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in the carjacking of a moped in Northeast.

On Monday, December 30, 2024, at approximately 5:37 p.m., Fifth District officers responded for the report of a carjacking in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. Upon arrival, the victim reported that they were sitting on their moped when they were approached and attacked by the suspect. The suspect forced the victim off his moped then fled the scene on the victim’s moped.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 33-year-old Jaiquan Moore of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 24201642

