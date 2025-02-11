MPD Arrests Suspect in Robbery Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery in Northwest.

On May 24, 2024, at approximately 11:14 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The suspect then assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 38-year-old Eddie Lucas, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

CCN 24078096

###