Arrest Made in Southeast Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with an armed assault in Southeast.
On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 5:51 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene but found no victim. A short time later, a victim was found at an area hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.
On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 32-year-old Brandon Ross of no fixed address, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. He has been charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.
CCN: 24195279
