The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort Achieves Green Globe Certification For Excellence in Sustainability

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe certification, an internationally recognized certification for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. This achievement reflects the resort’s steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, responsible tourism and sustainability, reinforcing its dedication to protecting the natural beauty of the private island and its surrounding marine ecosystem.The resort’s sustainability efforts are deeply integrated into its operations. In partnership with Reefscapers, the resort plays an active role in coral reef restoration, inviting guests to participate in hands-on coral planting initiatives. The resort also employs a comprehensive waste management strategy that includes advanced recycling and composting systems. To support local communities and reduce its environmental footprint, the resort sources organic, locally grown produce and sustainable seafood.A key milestone in the resort’s sustainability journey is the introduction of Fen, the resort’s signature still and sparkling water, named after the Maldivian word for “water.” Sourced from the pristine sea surrounding the island, Fen is filtered and desalinized on-site through the resort’s newly installed, eco-conscious bottling plant, designed to minimize carbon emissions. For every bottle sold, USD $3 is contributed to the resort’s Blue Fund, which directly supports coral propagation projects with Reefscapers. Fen water is available as a complimentary offering during breakfast and at the beach. It is also featured on all restaurant and bar menus, enhancing the guest experience while actively reducing single-use plastic waste. The resort is also proud to feature local products and endorse Maldivian artisanal crafts, further enriching the cultural connection between guests and the island.“We are deeply honored to receive the Green Globe certification, which reflects the dedication of our team in embracing sustainability at every level of our operations,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Our commitment to preserving the natural environment of this island is at the heart of everything we do. Sustainability is not just a practice; it is a promise we make to future generations, ensuring that luxury and conservation go hand in hand.”As the first St. Regis resort on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience a pristine tropical paradise, all while embodying the highest standards of luxury and sustainability. Set against a backdrop of sparkling sand, lush greenery, and the clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort is leading the way in sustainable luxury travel.To learn more about the sustainability efforts at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, click HERE About The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli ResortThe St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a natural private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll. The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers cuisine spanning from Asian to Western flavors, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle eastern cuisine. Guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments, and a Blue Hole pool which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.About St. Regis Hotels & ResortsCombining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than nearly 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.Contact:Rasheed ShumaesDirector of Marketing & CommunicationsThe St. Regis Maldives Vommuli ResortVommuli Island, Dhaalu Atoll,Republic of MaldivesE: Shumaes.Rasheed@StRegis.comT: +960 730-8797stregismaldives.com

