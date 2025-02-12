VSP News Release- Request For Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000824
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: February 7, 2025 @ 1451 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 136 Depot St, Cavendish, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Matthew Murphy
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 7, 2025, at approximately 1451 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from a Vehicle parked at 136 Depot St, Cavendish, Vermont. The owner was identified as Matthew Murphy. Through investigation, it was determined on February 7, 2025, at approximately 0445 hours, Murphy’s vehicle was unlocked, and an unidentified individual entered the vehicle. The individual took a brown leather wallet, which contained $60 in cash and $200 worth of gift cards. The individual fled the scene shortly after. Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Kieran McManus with the Vermont State Police- Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
