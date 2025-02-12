VSP News Release- Request For Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1000824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: February 7, 2025 @ 1451 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 136 Depot St, Cavendish, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Matthew Murphy

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 7, 2025, at approximately 1451 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from a Vehicle parked at 136 Depot St, Cavendish, Vermont. The owner was identified as Matthew Murphy. Through investigation, it was determined on February 7, 2025, at approximately 0445 hours, Murphy’s vehicle was unlocked, and an unidentified individual entered the vehicle. The individual took a brown leather wallet, which contained $60 in cash and $200 worth of gift cards. The individual fled the scene shortly after. Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Kieran McManus with the Vermont State Police- Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Kieran McManus

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Kieran.McManus@vermont.gov