VSP News Release- Request For Information

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 25B1000824 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus                        

STATION: Westminster 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

  

DATE/TIME: February 7, 2025 @ 1451 Hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 136 Depot St, Cavendish, Vermont 

VIOLATIONS: Petit Larceny 

  

ACCUSED: Unknown                                         

AGE: Unknown 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown 

  

VICTIM: Matthew Murphy 

AGE: 19 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

  

On February 7, 2025, at approximately 1451 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from a Vehicle parked at 136 Depot St, Cavendish, Vermont. The owner was identified as Matthew Murphy. Through investigation, it was determined on February 7, 2025, at approximately 0445 hours, Murphy’s vehicle was unlocked, and an unidentified individual entered the vehicle. The individual took a brown leather wallet, which contained $60 in cash and $200 worth of gift cards. The individual fled the scene shortly after. Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Kieran McManus with the Vermont State Police- Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

  

COURT ACTION: N/A 

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A     

COURT: N/A 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

  

Trooper Kieran McManus 

Vermont State Police 

Westminster Barracks 

1330 Westminster Heights Road 

Putney, Vermont 05346 

Tel: (802) 722-4600 

Kieran.McManus@vermont.gov 

 

 

