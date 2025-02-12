Red Light Method Expands New Wellness Approach For All

Red Light Method Logo Red Light Method Modalities

Allison Beardsley, Founder of Club Pilates, Introduces an Innovative, All-in-One Wellness Experience Appealing To All

It's like a massage, a facial, body contouring, and a workout all in one hour.” — Allison Beardsley

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allison Beardsley, the original founder of Club Pilates, is on a mission to make health and wellness more accessible than ever with Red Light Method —a groundbreaking concept designed to engage the 80% of people who typically avoid traditional fitness settings, while also appealing to existing wellness enthusiasts.“It’s like a massage, facial, body contouring, and a workout all in one hour.” – Allison BeardsleyAfter selling Club Pilates, Beardsley anticipated a quiet retirement. However, a personal battle with long COVID during the pandemic led her to discover the transformative power of Red Light Therapy.“I was exhausted, achy, and struggling to function. Someone recommended Red Light Therapy, and within just a few sessions, I felt 10 years younger. My inflammation disappeared, my energy returned, and I even lost inches. It was life-changing, and I knew I had to bring this to the world.” – Allison BeardsleyThe Red Light Method ExperienceEach Red Light Method session includes:• 25-minute FDA-cleared Red Light Therapy session to boost cellular energy and reduce inflammation.• 10-minute Power Plate body activation workout to stimulate triple the muscle fiber of traditional exercise while enhancing lymphatic drainage.• 15-minute video-led Pilates reformer session guided by Beardsley herself to strengthen the core and tone the body.• Most locations also offer infrared saunas to further enhance detoxification and relaxation.Making Premium Wellness Affordable & AccessibleHistorically, Red Light Therapy has been an exclusive, high-cost treatment, with individual sessions priced at over $200. Red Light Method changes the game by offering unlimited access for approximately $200 per month, making premium wellness treatments available to the masses—just as Club Pilates did for Pilates.The science-backed approach targets health from the inside out, enhancing mitochondrial function, circulation, muscle activation, and core strength. Members have reported:✔ Reduced pain and inflammation✔ Youthful, glowing skin✔ Inch loss and body contouring✔ Recovery from circulatory and vision conditions✔ Overall improved well-being and vitalitySince its launch in 2022, the first Red Light Method location in Bentonville, Arkansas, has grown to nearly 500 members. Within just six months of franchise sales, 50 units have been sold nationwide with many more in the works.Recent franchise openings include Fayetteville, AR, with overwhelming success, and an upcoming launch in Reno, NV, poised for even greater impact. By late Spring 2025, 5–8 new locations will be open, with over 15 locations projected by year-end, plus 10 additional locations in pre-sales.“We’re growing at triple the speed Club Pilates did in its early days. The demand for effective, low-cost wellness solutions is undeniable. With an affordable business model and proven results, experienced franchise owners and first-timers alike are jumping at the opportunity to be part of this movement.” – Allison BeardsleyRed Light Method is now available for franchise opportunities in nearly every U.S. state.For more information on how to bring Red Light Method to your community, contact:franchise@redlightmethod.com

