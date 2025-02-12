Branded Hospitality Launches Branded Capital Markets, Pioneering Financial Services for Food Service & Hospitality

Branded Hospitality Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality , the industry-leading investment, solutions, and media platform, proudly announces the launch of Branded Capital Markets (BCM), a financial services arm dedicated exclusively to the food service and hospitality sector. Branded Capital Markets will provide Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Advisory, Capital, and Exit Strategies, leveraging deep industry expertise and institutional banking experience to unlock value for brands, operators, and investors.Branded Capital Markets is led by Jimmy Frischling, Partner at Branded Hospitality and widely recognized as “The Finance Guy.” With a career spanning institutional banking, private equity, and hospitality investment, Jimmy and his team bring unparalleled financial acumen combined with an insider’s perspective on the industry’s evolving landscape. “The food service and hospitality industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by technology, shifting consumer behaviors, and macroeconomic pressures,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “Branded Capital Markets is purpose-built to serve as the trusted financial partner for companies navigating complex transactions, whether it’s securing growth capital, executing strategic M&A, or planning an exit.”With a tailored approach to financial solutions, Branded Capital Markets will focus exclusively on companies within the food service and hospitality ecosystem, offering a sector-specific approach that traditional financial firms often lack. Services include:* Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A): Strategic buy-side and sell-side advisory, identifying synergies and maximizing transaction value.* Capital Solutions: Growth equity, debt financing, and alternative capital solutions tailored to hospitality brands and technology companies.* Advisory Services: Hands-on guidance for restructuring, recapitalization, and financial strategy.* Exit Planning: Preparing businesses for liquidity events, including sales, mergers, and private equity transactions.Branded Capital Markets builds on Branded Hospitality’ powerful ecosystem, which spans investments, strategic advisory, and media amplification. BCM is uniquely positioned to help clients not only structure deals but also drive awareness, strengthen positioning, and attract the right partners.“Traditional investment banks and advisory firms don’t have the sector-specific focus, access, or deep relationships that Branded brings to the table,” said Michael Schatzberg Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality. “Branded Capital Markets is built for operators, investors, and founders who want partners who understand their world—not just the financials but the operational realities and industry nuances.”The launch of Branded Capital Markets comes at a critical time. The hospitality sector is experiencing a wave of innovation, consolidation, and capital deployment, with operators and technology companies seeking the right financial partners to navigate growth and change.With an expanding portfolio of over 55 investments across hospitality technology, emerging brands, and CPG, Branded Hospitality has already demonstrated its ability to identify and support high-potential companies. Branded Capital Markets now extends that expertise to financial transactions, providing access to capital and liquidity events designed for long-term success.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

