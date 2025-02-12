Sommers Schwartz Welcomes Ethan Goemann to Expand Employee Rights Legal Team

Detroit, Michigan – Sommers Schwartz has expanded its legal team with the addition of Ethan C. Goemann as the firm’s newest shareholder, a move set to strengthen its commitment to advocating for employee rights. Goemann, a seasoned employment attorney, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure, representing some of the nation’s largest employers in complex litigation cases involving issues such as wage and hour disputes, discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation.

Goemann’s transition from defending multinational corporations to championing the cause of employees marks a pivotal shift in his career. At his previous position with a prominent management-side employment law firm, Goemann successfully defended corporations in intricate employment disputes and secured numerous jury trial verdicts. Now, with Sommers Schwartz, he aims to leverage his insider knowledge to level the playing field for employees navigating workplace challenges.

Based in Atlanta, Goemann’s knowledge extends beyond the courtroom. He is a chapter author for the American Bar Association’s “Wage and Hour Laws: A State-By-State Survey” treatise, reflecting his deep understanding of the evolving landscape of employment law. His legal acumen was further honed during his clerkship with Judge Graham C. Mullen at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, where he gained invaluable insights into judicial processes.

Sommers Schwartz, recognized for its robust employee rights practice, views Goemann’s arrival as a strategic enhancement to its capabilities in representing individuals facing workplace injustices. The firm, known for its commitment to advocating for fair employment practices, anticipates that Goemann’s background in defending large employers will provide a unique perspective in cases involving wage theft, pay inequity, and discrimination.

In a statement, the firm expressed enthusiasm about Goemann’s decision to join its ranks, highlighting his passion and dedication to employee advocacy as key assets in their mission to uphold justice in the workplace.

Ethan Goemann’s transition signifies a broader trend within the legal community, where attorneys with deep experience on the corporate side are increasingly choosing to represent individuals, seeking to bring balance and fairness to employment relations.

Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

