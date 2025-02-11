Daily Session Report for Monday, February 03, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 3, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:38 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 39 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 43 Judiciary
HR 44 Professional Licensure
HR 45 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 46 Health
HR 47 Rules
HR 48 Judiciary
HR 49 Health
HR 50 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 362 Energy
HB 403 Judiciary
HB 404 Insurance
HB 405 State Government
HB 406 Judiciary
HB 407 Judiciary
HB 408 State Government
HB 409 Health
HB 410 Transportation
HB 411 State Government
HB 412 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 413 Judiciary
HB 414 Judiciary
HB 415 Human Services
HB 416 Finance
HB 418 Local Government
HB 419 Transportation
HB 421 Labor And Industry
HB 422 Finance
HB 423 Education
HB 424 Local Government
HB 425 Health
HB 426 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 427 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 428 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 429 State Government
HB 430 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 431 Communications And Technology
HB 432 Children And Youth
HB 433 Insurance
HB 434 Children And Youth
HB 435 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 436 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 437 State Government
HB 438 Local Government
HB 439 State Government
HB 440 Human Services
HB 441 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 442 Health
HB 443 Judiciary
HB 444 Insurance
HB 445 Judiciary
HB 446 Health
HB 447 Education
HB 448 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 449 Judiciary
SB 153 Labor And Industry
SB 155 Human Services
SB 156 Human Services
SB 157 Human Services
SB 184 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
HB 27 To Appropriations
HB 211 To Appropriations
HB 257 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 38 From Transportation to Professional Licensure
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 44 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HR 35 From Tourism, Recreation, and Economic Development as Committed
HR 45 From Tourism, Recreation, and Economic Development as Committed
HB 190 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 201 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 291 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 324 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 333 From Transportation as Amended
HB 410 From Transportation as Amended
SB 184 From Professional Licensure as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 77
HB 261
SB 184
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
