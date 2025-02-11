Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, February 03, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 3, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:38 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 39        To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 43        Judiciary

HR 44        Professional Licensure

HR 45        Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 46        Health

HR 47        Rules

HR 48        Judiciary

HR 49        Health

HR 50        Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

                   

HB 362     Energy

HB 403     Judiciary

HB 404     Insurance

HB 405     State Government

HB 406     Judiciary

HB 407     Judiciary

HB 408     State Government

HB 409     Health

HB 410     Transportation

HB 411     State Government

HB 412     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 413     Judiciary

HB 414     Judiciary

HB 415     Human Services

HB 416     Finance

HB 418     Local Government

HB 419     Transportation

HB 421     Labor And Industry

HB 422     Finance

HB 423     Education

HB 424     Local Government

HB 425     Health

HB 426     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 427     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 428     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 429     State Government

HB 430     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 431     Communications And Technology

HB 432     Children And Youth

HB 433     Insurance

HB 434     Children And Youth

HB 435     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 436     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 437     State Government

HB 438     Local Government

HB 439     State Government

HB 440     Human Services

HB 441     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 442     Health

HB 443     Judiciary

HB 444     Insurance

HB 445     Judiciary

HB 446     Health

HB 447     Education

HB 448     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 449     Judiciary

                   

SB 153      Labor And Industry

SB 155      Human Services

SB 156      Human Services

SB 157      Human Services

SB 184      Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 27           To Appropriations

HB 211        To Appropriations

HB 257        To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 38           From Transportation to Professional Licensure

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 44           From Professional Licensure as Committed

HR 35           From Tourism, Recreation, and Economic Development as Committed

HR 45           From Tourism, Recreation, and Economic Development as Committed

 

HB 190        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 201         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 291         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 324         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 333        From Transportation as Amended

HB 410        From Transportation as Amended

 

SB 184         From Professional Licensure as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 77

HB 261

 

SB 184

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, February 4, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

