Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 04, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 4, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4: 37 P.M.

 

Joint Session of General Assembly

Governor Budget Address

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker appoints the following committee vice-chairs, secretaries, and sub-committee chairs:

 

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

2025-2026 Session

 

1.      Aging and Older Adult Services

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Shelby Labs

(b)   Subcommittee on Care and Services

                                                              i.      Eric Nelson, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

                                                              i.      Joanne Stehr, Chair

 

2.      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      John Lawrence

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Bud Cook

 

3.      Appropriations

(a)   Vice-chair

                                                              i.      Torren Ecker

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Marci Mustello

(c)   Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

                                                              i.      Eric Nelson, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Education

                                                              i.      Ann Flood, Chair

(e)   Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

                                                              i.      Zach Mako, Chair

(f)    Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

                                                              i.      Ryan Warner, Chair

(g)   Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

                                                              i.      Josh Kail, Chair

(h)   Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

                                                              i.      Kristin Marcell, Chair

 

4.      Children and Youth

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      Joe Hogan

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Jamie Flick

 

 

5.      Commerce

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Tim Twardzik

(b)   Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking

                                                              i.      Shelby Labs, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Housing Finance

                                                              i.      Kristin Marcell, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Economic Development

                                                              i.      Tim Twardzik, Chair

(e)   Subcommittee on Local Business

                                                              i.      Marla Brown, Chair

(f)    Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

                                                              i.      Donna Scheuren, Chair

 

6.      Communications and Technology

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      Gary Day

(b)  Secretary

                                                              i.      Valerie Gaydos

 

7.      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      KC Tomlinson

(b)   Subcommittee on Utilities

                                                              i.      Craig Williams, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Consumer Protection

                                                              i.      Joe Hogan, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Technology

                                                              i.      Alec Ryncavage, Chair

 

8.      Education

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Brian Rasel

(b)   Subcommittee on Basic Education

                                                              i.      Barb Gleim, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Higher Education

                                                              i.      Dane Watro, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Special Education

                                                              i.      Joe D’Orsie, Chair

(e)   Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

                                                              i.      John Schlegel, Chair

 

9.      Energy

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      Perry Stambaugh

(b)  Secretary

                                                              i.      Dallas Kephart

 

10.  Environmental and Natural Resource Protection

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Gary Day

(b)   Subcommittee on Mining

                                                              i.      Lou Schmitt, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

                                                              i.      Michael Stender, Chair

 

11.  Finance

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Leslie Rossi

(b)   Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

                                                              i.      Dallas Kephart, Chair

 

12.  Game and Fisheries

(a)   Vice-chair

                                                              i.      Parke Wentling

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Eric Davanzo

 

13.  Gaming Oversight

(a)   Vice-chair

                                                              i.      Jonathan Fritz

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      KC Tomlinson

 

14.  Health

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Leslie Rossi

(b)   Subcommittee on Health Facilities

                                                              i.      Tim Bonner, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Health Care

                                                              i.      Tim Twardzik, Chair

 

15.  Housing and Community Development

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      Abby Major

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Tom Jones

 

16.  Human Services

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Brenda Pugh

(b)   Subcommittee on Mental Health

                                                              i.      Ann Flood, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol

                                                              i.      Jamie Flick, Chair

 

17.  Insurance

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      Eric Nelson

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Jonathan Fritz

 

18.  Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      Thomas Kutz

(b)  Secretary

                                                              i.      Brian Rasel

 

19.  Judiciary

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Joe Hamm

(b)   Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

                                                              i.      Jim Rigby, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Courts

                                                              i.      Robert Leadbeter, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Family Law

                                                              i.      Tim Bonner, Chair

 

20.  Labor and Industry

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Barb Gleim

(b)   Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation

                                                              i.      Torren Ecker, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection

                                                              i.      Aaron Bernstine, Chair

 

21.  Liquor Control

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Val Gaydos

(b)   Subcommittee on Licensing

                                                              i.      Thomas Mehaffie, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Marketing

                                                              i.      Jonathan Fritz, Chair

 

22.  Local Government

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Andrew Kuzma

(b)   Subcommittee on Boroughs

                                                              i.      Wendy Fink, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Cities

                                                              i.      Dane Watro, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Counties

                                                              i.      Tom Jones, Chair

(e)   Subcommittee on Townships

                                                              i.      Parke Wentling, Chair

 

 

23.  Professional Licensure

(a)   Vice Chair

                                                              i.      Torren Ecker

(b)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Kristin Marcell

 

24.  State Government

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Marla Brown

(b)   Subcommittee on Government Operations

                                                              i.      Wendy Fink, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication

                                                              i.      Stephenie Scialabba, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency

                                                              i.      Jake Banta, Chair

(e)   Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits and Risk Management

                                                              i.      Tim Bonner, Chair

(f)    Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

                                                              i.      Russ Diamond, Chair

 

25.  Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Tim Twardzik

(b)   Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment

                                                              i.      Jill Cooper, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Recreation

                                                              i.      Brian Smith, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History and Heritage

                                                              i.      Mike Armanini, Chair

 

26.  Transportation

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      KC Tomlinson

(b)   Subcommittee on Highways

                                                              i.      Donna Scheuren, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Public Transportation

                                                              i.      Perry Stambaugh, Chair

(d)   Subcommittee on Transportation Safety

                                                              i.      Eric Davanzo, Chair

(e)   Subcommittee on Aviation

                                                              i.      Brian Smith, Chair

(f)    Subcommittee on Railroads

                                                              i.      Aaron Bernstine, Chair

(g)   Subcommittee on Ports

                                                              i.      Shelby Labs, Chair

 

27.  Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

(a)   Secretary

                                                              i.      Charity Krupa

(b)   Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities

                                                              i.      Craig Williams, Chair

(c)   Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness

                                                              i.      Jim Rigby, Chair

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, February 3, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in

Joint Session on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:30AM, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;

 

RESOLVED, That the committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with similar committee on

the part of the House of Representatives, to escor His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,

to the Hall of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was

read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 24, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses

this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses

Wednesday, March 17, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, March 24, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 51        Appropriations

HR 53        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

 

HB 449     Judiciary

HB 450     Liquor Control

HB 451     Professional Licensure

HB 452     Health

HB 453     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 454     Judiciary

HB 455     Labor And Industry

HB 456     Health

HB 457     Liquor Control

HB 458     Judiciary

HB 459     Transportation

HB 460     Children And Youth

HB 461     Health

HB 462     Judiciary

HB 463     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 464     Judiciary

HB 465     Finance

HB 466     Labor And Industry

HB 467     Liquor Control

HB 468     State Government

HB 469     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 470     Labor And Industry

HB 471     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 472     Transportation

HB 473     State Government

HB 474     State Government

HB 475     Professional Licensure

HB 476     State Government

HB 477     Education

HB 478     State Government

HB 479     State Government

HB 480     Education

HB 481     State Government

HB 482     Professional Licensure

HB 483     Judiciary

HB 484     Appropriations

HB 485     Communications And Technology

HB 486     Communications And Technology

HB 487     State Government

HB 488     State Government

                   

SB 35        Transportation

SB 149      Transportation

SB 154      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 187      Energy

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 77           To Appropriations

HB 261        To Appropriations

 

SB 184         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 12           From State Government as Committed

HR 22           From State Government as Committed

HR 23           From State Government as Committed

HR 28           From State Government as Committed

HR 30           From State Government as Committed

HR 37           From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 27           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 211         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 257         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 36           From Judiciary as Committed

HB 166        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 378        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 439        From State Government as Committed

HB 412        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 427        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 33

HB 111

HB 240

HB 274

HB 439

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 16

A Resolution designating February 2, 2025, as "Rheumatoid Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

197-5

 

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, February 5, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

