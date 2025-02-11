Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 04, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 4, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4: 37 P.M.

Joint Session of General Assembly

Governor Budget Address

Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.

Communications Received

The Speaker appoints the following committee vice-chairs, secretaries, and sub-committee chairs:

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

2025-2026 Session

1. Aging and Older Adult Services

(a) Secretary

i. Shelby Labs

(b) Subcommittee on Care and Services

i. Eric Nelson, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

i. Joanne Stehr, Chair

2. Agriculture and Rural Affairs

(a) Vice Chair

i. John Lawrence

(b) Secretary

i. Bud Cook

3. Appropriations

(a) Vice-chair

i. Torren Ecker

(b) Secretary

i. Marci Mustello

(c) Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

i. Eric Nelson, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Education

i. Ann Flood, Chair

(e) Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

i. Zach Mako, Chair

(f) Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

i. Ryan Warner, Chair

(g) Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

i. Josh Kail, Chair

(h) Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

i. Kristin Marcell, Chair

4. Children and Youth

(a) Vice Chair

i. Joe Hogan

(b) Secretary

i. Jamie Flick

5. Commerce

(a) Secretary

i. Tim Twardzik

(b) Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking

i. Shelby Labs, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Housing Finance

i. Kristin Marcell, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Economic Development

i. Tim Twardzik, Chair

(e) Subcommittee on Local Business

i. Marla Brown, Chair

(f) Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

i. Donna Scheuren, Chair

6. Communications and Technology

(a) Vice Chair

i. Gary Day

(b) Secretary

i. Valerie Gaydos

7. Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

(a) Secretary

i. KC Tomlinson

(b) Subcommittee on Utilities

i. Craig Williams, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Consumer Protection

i. Joe Hogan, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Technology

i. Alec Ryncavage, Chair

8. Education

(a) Secretary

i. Brian Rasel

(b) Subcommittee on Basic Education

i. Barb Gleim, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Higher Education

i. Dane Watro, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Special Education

i. Joe D’Orsie, Chair

(e) Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

i. John Schlegel, Chair

9. Energy

(a) Vice Chair

i. Perry Stambaugh

(b) Secretary

i. Dallas Kephart

10. Environmental and Natural Resource Protection

(a) Secretary

i. Gary Day

(b) Subcommittee on Mining

i. Lou Schmitt, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

i. Michael Stender, Chair

11. Finance

(a) Secretary

i. Leslie Rossi

(b) Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

i. Dallas Kephart, Chair

12. Game and Fisheries

(a) Vice-chair

i. Parke Wentling

(b) Secretary

i. Eric Davanzo

13. Gaming Oversight

(a) Vice-chair

i. Jonathan Fritz

(b) Secretary

i. KC Tomlinson

14. Health

(a) Secretary

i. Leslie Rossi

(b) Subcommittee on Health Facilities

i. Tim Bonner, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Health Care

i. Tim Twardzik, Chair

15. Housing and Community Development

(a) Vice Chair

i. Abby Major

(b) Secretary

i. Tom Jones

16. Human Services

(a) Secretary

i. Brenda Pugh

(b) Subcommittee on Mental Health

i. Ann Flood, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol

i. Jamie Flick, Chair

17. Insurance

(a) Vice Chair

i. Eric Nelson

(b) Secretary

i. Jonathan Fritz

18. Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations

(a) Vice Chair

i. Thomas Kutz

(b) Secretary

i. Brian Rasel

19. Judiciary

(a) Secretary

i. Joe Hamm

(b) Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

i. Jim Rigby, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Courts

i. Robert Leadbeter, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Family Law

i. Tim Bonner, Chair

20. Labor and Industry

(a) Secretary

i. Barb Gleim

(b) Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation

i. Torren Ecker, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection

i. Aaron Bernstine, Chair

21. Liquor Control

(a) Secretary

i. Val Gaydos

(b) Subcommittee on Licensing

i. Thomas Mehaffie, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Marketing

i. Jonathan Fritz, Chair

22. Local Government

(a) Secretary

i. Andrew Kuzma

(b) Subcommittee on Boroughs

i. Wendy Fink, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Cities

i. Dane Watro, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Counties

i. Tom Jones, Chair

(e) Subcommittee on Townships

i. Parke Wentling, Chair

23. Professional Licensure

(a) Vice Chair

i. Torren Ecker

(b) Secretary

i. Kristin Marcell

24. State Government

(a) Secretary

i. Marla Brown

(b) Subcommittee on Government Operations

i. Wendy Fink, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication

i. Stephenie Scialabba, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency

i. Jake Banta, Chair

(e) Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits and Risk Management

i. Tim Bonner, Chair

(f) Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

i. Russ Diamond, Chair

25. Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development

(a) Secretary

i. Tim Twardzik

(b) Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment

i. Jill Cooper, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Recreation

i. Brian Smith, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History and Heritage

i. Mike Armanini, Chair

26. Transportation

(a) Secretary

i. KC Tomlinson

(b) Subcommittee on Highways

i. Donna Scheuren, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Public Transportation

i. Perry Stambaugh, Chair

(d) Subcommittee on Transportation Safety

i. Eric Davanzo, Chair

(e) Subcommittee on Aviation

i. Brian Smith, Chair

(f) Subcommittee on Railroads

i. Aaron Bernstine, Chair

(g) Subcommittee on Ports

i. Shelby Labs, Chair

27. Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

(a) Secretary

i. Charity Krupa

(b) Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities

i. Craig Williams, Chair

(c) Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness

i. Jim Rigby, Chair

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, February 3, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in

Joint Session on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:30AM, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;

RESOLVED, That the committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with similar committee on

the part of the House of Representatives, to escor His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,

to the Hall of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was

read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 24, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses

this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses

Wednesday, March 17, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, March 24, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 51 Appropriations

HR 53 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 449 Judiciary

HB 450 Liquor Control

HB 451 Professional Licensure

HB 452 Health

HB 453 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 454 Judiciary

HB 455 Labor And Industry

HB 456 Health

HB 457 Liquor Control

HB 458 Judiciary

HB 459 Transportation

HB 460 Children And Youth

HB 461 Health

HB 462 Judiciary

HB 463 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 464 Judiciary

HB 465 Finance

HB 466 Labor And Industry

HB 467 Liquor Control

HB 468 State Government

HB 469 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 470 Labor And Industry

HB 471 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 472 Transportation

HB 473 State Government

HB 474 State Government

HB 475 Professional Licensure

HB 476 State Government

HB 477 Education

HB 478 State Government

HB 479 State Government

HB 480 Education

HB 481 State Government

HB 482 Professional Licensure

HB 483 Judiciary

HB 484 Appropriations

HB 485 Communications And Technology

HB 486 Communications And Technology

HB 487 State Government

HB 488 State Government

SB 35 Transportation

SB 149 Transportation

SB 154 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 187 Energy

Bills Recommitted

HB 77 To Appropriations

HB 261 To Appropriations

SB 184 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 12 From State Government as Committed

HR 22 From State Government as Committed

HR 23 From State Government as Committed

HR 28 From State Government as Committed

HR 30 From State Government as Committed

HR 37 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 27 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 211 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 257 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 36 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 166 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 378 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 439 From State Government as Committed

HB 412 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 427 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 33

HB 111

HB 240

HB 274

HB 439

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 16 A Resolution designating February 2, 2025, as "Rheumatoid Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 197-5

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.