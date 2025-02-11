Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 04, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 4, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4: 37 P.M.
Joint Session of General Assembly
Governor Budget Address
Opening Prayer by Representative Harris.
Communications Received
The Speaker appoints the following committee vice-chairs, secretaries, and sub-committee chairs:
COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS
2025-2026 Session
1. Aging and Older Adult Services
(a) Secretary
i. Shelby Labs
(b) Subcommittee on Care and Services
i. Eric Nelson, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits
i. Joanne Stehr, Chair
2. Agriculture and Rural Affairs
(a) Vice Chair
i. John Lawrence
(b) Secretary
i. Bud Cook
3. Appropriations
(a) Vice-chair
i. Torren Ecker
(b) Secretary
i. Marci Mustello
(c) Subcommittee on Health and Human Services
i. Eric Nelson, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Education
i. Ann Flood, Chair
(e) Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure
i. Zach Mako, Chair
(f) Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy
i. Ryan Warner, Chair
(g) Subcommittee on Criminal Justice
i. Josh Kail, Chair
(h) Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight
i. Kristin Marcell, Chair
4. Children and Youth
(a) Vice Chair
i. Joe Hogan
(b) Secretary
i. Jamie Flick
5. Commerce
(a) Secretary
i. Tim Twardzik
(b) Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking
i. Shelby Labs, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Housing Finance
i. Kristin Marcell, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Economic Development
i. Tim Twardzik, Chair
(e) Subcommittee on Local Business
i. Marla Brown, Chair
(f) Subcommittee on Automation and Technology
i. Donna Scheuren, Chair
6. Communications and Technology
(a) Vice Chair
i. Gary Day
(b) Secretary
i. Valerie Gaydos
7. Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
(a) Secretary
i. KC Tomlinson
(b) Subcommittee on Utilities
i. Craig Williams, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Consumer Protection
i. Joe Hogan, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Technology
i. Alec Ryncavage, Chair
8. Education
(a) Secretary
i. Brian Rasel
(b) Subcommittee on Basic Education
i. Barb Gleim, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Higher Education
i. Dane Watro, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Special Education
i. Joe D’Orsie, Chair
(e) Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education
i. John Schlegel, Chair
9. Energy
(a) Vice Chair
i. Perry Stambaugh
(b) Secretary
i. Dallas Kephart
10. Environmental and Natural Resource Protection
(a) Secretary
i. Gary Day
(b) Subcommittee on Mining
i. Lou Schmitt, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Parks and Forests
i. Michael Stender, Chair
11. Finance
(a) Secretary
i. Leslie Rossi
(b) Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform
i. Dallas Kephart, Chair
12. Game and Fisheries
(a) Vice-chair
i. Parke Wentling
(b) Secretary
i. Eric Davanzo
13. Gaming Oversight
(a) Vice-chair
i. Jonathan Fritz
(b) Secretary
i. KC Tomlinson
14. Health
(a) Secretary
i. Leslie Rossi
(b) Subcommittee on Health Facilities
i. Tim Bonner, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Health Care
i. Tim Twardzik, Chair
15. Housing and Community Development
(a) Vice Chair
i. Abby Major
(b) Secretary
i. Tom Jones
16. Human Services
(a) Secretary
i. Brenda Pugh
(b) Subcommittee on Mental Health
i. Ann Flood, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol
i. Jamie Flick, Chair
17. Insurance
(a) Vice Chair
i. Eric Nelson
(b) Secretary
i. Jonathan Fritz
18. Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations
(a) Vice Chair
i. Thomas Kutz
(b) Secretary
i. Brian Rasel
19. Judiciary
(a) Secretary
i. Joe Hamm
(b) Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections
i. Jim Rigby, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Courts
i. Robert Leadbeter, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Family Law
i. Tim Bonner, Chair
20. Labor and Industry
(a) Secretary
i. Barb Gleim
(b) Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation
i. Torren Ecker, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection
i. Aaron Bernstine, Chair
21. Liquor Control
(a) Secretary
i. Val Gaydos
(b) Subcommittee on Licensing
i. Thomas Mehaffie, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Marketing
i. Jonathan Fritz, Chair
22. Local Government
(a) Secretary
i. Andrew Kuzma
(b) Subcommittee on Boroughs
i. Wendy Fink, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Cities
i. Dane Watro, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Counties
i. Tom Jones, Chair
(e) Subcommittee on Townships
i. Parke Wentling, Chair
23. Professional Licensure
(a) Vice Chair
i. Torren Ecker
(b) Secretary
i. Kristin Marcell
24. State Government
(a) Secretary
i. Marla Brown
(b) Subcommittee on Government Operations
i. Wendy Fink, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication
i. Stephenie Scialabba, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency
i. Jake Banta, Chair
(e) Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits and Risk Management
i. Tim Bonner, Chair
(f) Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections
i. Russ Diamond, Chair
25. Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development
(a) Secretary
i. Tim Twardzik
(b) Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment
i. Jill Cooper, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Recreation
i. Brian Smith, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History and Heritage
i. Mike Armanini, Chair
26. Transportation
(a) Secretary
i. KC Tomlinson
(b) Subcommittee on Highways
i. Donna Scheuren, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Public Transportation
i. Perry Stambaugh, Chair
(d) Subcommittee on Transportation Safety
i. Eric Davanzo, Chair
(e) Subcommittee on Aviation
i. Brian Smith, Chair
(f) Subcommittee on Railroads
i. Aaron Bernstine, Chair
(g) Subcommittee on Ports
i. Shelby Labs, Chair
27. Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
(a) Secretary
i. Charity Krupa
(b) Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities
i. Craig Williams, Chair
(c) Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness
i. Jim Rigby, Chair
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, February 3, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in
Joint Session on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:30AM, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;
RESOLVED, That the committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with similar committee on
the part of the House of Representatives, to escor His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,
to the Hall of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was
read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 24, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses
this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 17, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses
Wednesday, March 17, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, March 24, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 51 Appropriations
HR 53 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 449 Judiciary
HB 450 Liquor Control
HB 451 Professional Licensure
HB 452 Health
HB 453 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 454 Judiciary
HB 455 Labor And Industry
HB 456 Health
HB 457 Liquor Control
HB 458 Judiciary
HB 459 Transportation
HB 460 Children And Youth
HB 461 Health
HB 462 Judiciary
HB 463 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 464 Judiciary
HB 465 Finance
HB 466 Labor And Industry
HB 467 Liquor Control
HB 468 State Government
HB 469 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 470 Labor And Industry
HB 471 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 472 Transportation
HB 473 State Government
HB 474 State Government
HB 475 Professional Licensure
HB 476 State Government
HB 477 Education
HB 478 State Government
HB 479 State Government
HB 480 Education
HB 481 State Government
HB 482 Professional Licensure
HB 483 Judiciary
HB 484 Appropriations
HB 485 Communications And Technology
HB 486 Communications And Technology
HB 487 State Government
HB 488 State Government
SB 35 Transportation
SB 149 Transportation
SB 154 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 187 Energy
Bills Recommitted
HB 77 To Appropriations
HB 261 To Appropriations
SB 184 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 12 From State Government as Committed
HR 22 From State Government as Committed
HR 23 From State Government as Committed
HR 28 From State Government as Committed
HR 30 From State Government as Committed
HR 37 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 27 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 211 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 257 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 36 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 166 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 378 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 439 From State Government as Committed
HB 412 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 427 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 33
HB 111
HB 240
HB 274
HB 439
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating February 2, 2025, as "Rheumatoid Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
197-5
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
