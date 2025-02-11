Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 05, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 5, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:06 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution commemorating the life and

contributions of James Earl "Jimmy" Carter, Jr., and extending condolences on his passing.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 324

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HB 33 PN 0441

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 111 PN 0089

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 240 PN 0192

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 439 PN 0397

 

 

Motion to suspend the Rules for Immediate Consideration of A00065

(Topper/Bradford)

 

 

 

202-0

 

A00065 (FINK)

202-0

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 324

 

SB 184

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 52        Gaming Oversight

HR 54        Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 55        State Government

HR 56        State Government

HR 57        Judiciary

HR 58        Judiciary

HR 59        Judiciary

HR 60        Gaming Oversight

                   

HB 489     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 490     Judiciary

HB 491     Judiciary

HB 492     Appropriations

HB 493     Health

HB 494     Human Services

HB 495     Education

HB 496     State Government

HB 497     State Government

HB 498     Judiciary

HB 499     State Government

HB 507     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 508     Game And Fisheries

HB 509     Local Government

HB 510     Local Government

HB 511     Finance

HB 512     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 513     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 514     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 515     Energy

 

SB 186      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 33           To Appropriations

HB 111        To Appropriations

HB 240        To Appropriations

HB 439        To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 31           From Health as Committed

HR 33           From Health as Committed

HR 40           From Health as Committed

 

HB 77           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 261        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 325        From Finance as Amended

HB 60           From Health as Amended

HB 157        From Health as Amended

HB 409        From Health as Amended    

HB 118         From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 183        From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 308        From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 162        From Local Government as Amended

HB 209        From Local Government as Committed

HB 369        From Local Government as Committed

HB 424        From Local Government as Committed

 

SB 184         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 36

HB 304

HB 333

HB 378

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 12

A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2025 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania.

198-4

HR 22

A Resolution recognizing January 27, 2025, as "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.

202-0

HR 35

A Resolution designating March 9, 2025, as "Charter Day" and Pennsylvania's 344th birthday in Pennsylvania.

199-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 17, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

