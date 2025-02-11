Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 05, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 5, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 1:06 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution commemorating the life and
contributions of James Earl "Jimmy" Carter, Jr., and extending condolences on his passing.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 324
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
|
|
Motion to suspend the Rules for Immediate Consideration of A00065
(Topper/Bradford)
|
202-0
|
|
202-0
|
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 324
SB 184
Bills Referred
HR 52 Gaming Oversight
HR 54 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 55 State Government
HR 56 State Government
HR 57 Judiciary
HR 58 Judiciary
HR 59 Judiciary
HR 60 Gaming Oversight
HB 489 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 490 Judiciary
HB 491 Judiciary
HB 492 Appropriations
HB 493 Health
HB 494 Human Services
HB 495 Education
HB 496 State Government
HB 497 State Government
HB 498 Judiciary
HB 499 State Government
HB 507 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 508 Game And Fisheries
HB 509 Local Government
HB 510 Local Government
HB 511 Finance
HB 512 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 513 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 514 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 515 Energy
SB 186 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
Bills Recommitted
HB 33 To Appropriations
HB 111 To Appropriations
HB 240 To Appropriations
HB 439 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 31 From Health as Committed
HR 33 From Health as Committed
HR 40 From Health as Committed
HB 77 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 261 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 325 From Finance as Amended
HB 60 From Health as Amended
HB 157 From Health as Amended
HB 409 From Health as Amended
HB 118 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 183 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 308 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 162 From Local Government as Amended
HB 209 From Local Government as Committed
HB 369 From Local Government as Committed
HB 424 From Local Government as Committed
SB 184 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 36
HB 304
HB 333
HB 378
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2025 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
198-4
|
A Resolution recognizing January 27, 2025, as "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-0
|
A Resolution designating March 9, 2025, as "Charter Day" and Pennsylvania's 344th birthday in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, March 17, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
