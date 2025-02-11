Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 05, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 5, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:06 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution commemorating the life and

contributions of James Earl "Jimmy" Carter, Jr., and extending condolences on his passing.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 324

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 324

SB 184

Bills Referred

HR 52 Gaming Oversight

HR 54 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 55 State Government

HR 56 State Government

HR 57 Judiciary

HR 58 Judiciary

HR 59 Judiciary

HR 60 Gaming Oversight

HB 489 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 490 Judiciary

HB 491 Judiciary

HB 492 Appropriations

HB 493 Health

HB 494 Human Services

HB 495 Education

HB 496 State Government

HB 497 State Government

HB 498 Judiciary

HB 499 State Government

HB 507 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 508 Game And Fisheries

HB 509 Local Government

HB 510 Local Government

HB 511 Finance

HB 512 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 513 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 514 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 515 Energy

SB 186 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

Bills Recommitted

HB 33 To Appropriations

HB 111 To Appropriations

HB 240 To Appropriations

HB 439 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 31 From Health as Committed

HR 33 From Health as Committed

HR 40 From Health as Committed

HB 77 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 261 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 325 From Finance as Amended

HB 60 From Health as Amended

HB 157 From Health as Amended

HB 409 From Health as Amended

HB 118 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 183 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 308 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 162 From Local Government as Amended

HB 209 From Local Government as Committed

HB 369 From Local Government as Committed

HB 424 From Local Government as Committed

SB 184 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 36

HB 304

HB 333

HB 378

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 12 A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2025 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania. 198-4 HR 22 A Resolution recognizing January 27, 2025, as "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-0 HR 35 A Resolution designating March 9, 2025, as "Charter Day" and Pennsylvania's 344th birthday in Pennsylvania. 199-3

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 17, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.