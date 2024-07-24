Adeline V. Lopez to Perform Her Recently-Released EP "i heard she's crazy" at Wolf Studios in Brooklyn
Come hear Adeline's latest release live with the community of artists and performers at Wolf Studios
We periodically take on the task of searching for artists..to make it easier for you to discover interesting sounds.This time we offer you [25 songs, including i heard she's crazy by Adeline V. Lopez]”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 26th, music lovers in New York City will have the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind performance by rising artist Adeline V. Lopez. The talented singer-songwriter will be taking the stage at Wolf Studios in Brooklyn to perform her recently-released EP "i heard she's crazy" live for the first time. The event promises to be an unforgettable night of music, with Adeline also treating the audience to some of her fan-favorite prior releases and well-loved cover songs.
— Ricardo Duran - Rolling Stone en Espanol
Adeline V. Lopez has been making waves in the music industry with her soulful voice and powerful lyrics. Her EP "i heard she's crazy" has received critical acclaim by many reviewers, including Rolling Stone, and has been praised for its raw and honest portrayal of love, heartbreak, forgiveness and moving on. With her live performance, Adeline aims to connect with her audience on a deeper level and share the stories behind her music.
Adeline will be joined by Trevor Bunce on drums, Jackson Fitzgerald on guitar, and Martin Nevin on keys. Together, they will bring to life the unique sound and energy of Adeline's music and spread her positive message. The show will run from 8:00 to 10:00pm, with doors opening at 7:00pm. There is no cover charge and the event is open to all ages.
Don't miss this chance to see Adeline V. Lopez and her band perform live at Wolf Studios, 231 St. Marks Avenue, on Friday, July 26th. For more information, visit Adeline's website or follow her on social media. See you there!
