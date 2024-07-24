Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,446 in the last 365 days.

Adeline V. Lopez to Perform Her Recently-Released EP "i heard she's crazy" at Wolf Studios in Brooklyn

Poster advertising Adeline's performance on July 26th at Wolf Studios in Brooklyn

Adeline smiling on a NYC fire escape

Time lapse photograph of Adeline lying on a bed in a black coat and pink tights

Come hear Adeline's latest release live with the community of artists and performers at Wolf Studios

We periodically take on the task of searching for artists..to make it easier for you to discover interesting sounds.This time we offer you [25 songs, including i heard she's crazy by Adeline V. Lopez]”
— Ricardo Duran - Rolling Stone en Espanol
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 26th, music lovers in New York City will have the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind performance by rising artist Adeline V. Lopez. The talented singer-songwriter will be taking the stage at Wolf Studios in Brooklyn to perform her recently-released EP "i heard she's crazy" live for the first time. The event promises to be an unforgettable night of music, with Adeline also treating the audience to some of her fan-favorite prior releases and well-loved cover songs.

Adeline V. Lopez has been making waves in the music industry with her soulful voice and powerful lyrics. Her EP "i heard she's crazy" has received critical acclaim by many reviewers, including Rolling Stone, and has been praised for its raw and honest portrayal of love, heartbreak, forgiveness and moving on. With her live performance, Adeline aims to connect with her audience on a deeper level and share the stories behind her music.

Adeline will be joined by Trevor Bunce on drums, Jackson Fitzgerald on guitar, and Martin Nevin on keys. Together, they will bring to life the unique sound and energy of Adeline's music and spread her positive message. The show will run from 8:00 to 10:00pm, with doors opening at 7:00pm. There is no cover charge and the event is open to all ages.

Don't miss this chance to see Adeline V. Lopez and her band perform live at Wolf Studios, 231 St. Marks Avenue, on Friday, July 26th. For more information, visit Adeline's website or follow her on social media. See you there!

Allison Ruth
Valedictorian Publishing
+1 646-756-0187
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Adeline V. Lopez to Perform Her Recently-Released EP "i heard she's crazy" at Wolf Studios in Brooklyn

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more