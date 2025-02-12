JDS Studio Nominated for the Bronze Business of the Year 2024 Award

JDS Studio Logo

JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. /dba: JDS Actors Studio Receives a Prestigious Nomination from the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JDS Studio | JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. | DBA: JDS Actors Studio is proud to announce its nomination for the prestigious 2024 Bronze Business of the Year award from the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC). This honor recognizes the studio’s outstanding contributions to the arts, education, career training, and the entertainment industry throughout the past year.For 22 years, JDS Studio has been dedicated to fostering creativity, professional development, and inclusivity in the arts, business, and education. In 2024, the studio reached new heights with the launch of Arts Across America and the continued success of programs like the JDS Actors Studio Industry Showcase, which helped launch numerous careers in the creative industries.In 2024, JDS Studio was the venue for the 8th annual DigiFest® Temecula , an event hosted by its longtime nonprofit partner, JDS Creative Academy. The festival experienced its most successful year yet, drawing local, regional, national, and international creatives to celebrate digital media.JDS Studio remains committed to community service by collaborating with local organizations, speaking at CTE events, and mentoring creative entrepreneurs. Additionally, the studio produced training videos for the City of Temecula and participated in industry conferences to stay at the forefront of media innovation.JDS Studio’s Executive Director Diane Strand also plays a key role in business and community development, moderating the Women in Business speaker panel and chairing the TVCC Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She also led educational initiatives, including a four-class series with the Small Business Development Center and a TEDx Temecula talk on the intersection of arts, business, and education. Strand’s involvement in the community and beyond is crucial to JDS Studio achieving its mission.As JDS Studio | JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. | DBA: JDS Actors Studio continues to grow and innovate, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality arts education, career training, and opportunities that empower individuals to thrive in the competitive marketplace.Follow JDS Studio on all social media to stay up-to-date and check out jdsstudio.live for more information! The winners of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards will be announced at Pechanga Casino and Resort on March 15th during the Chamber Gala.###ABOUT JDS STUDIOJDS Studio is the home of JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. - a multi-award winning full-service video production company, JDS Actors Studio - a professional actors studio launching mainstream acting careers, and JDS Creative Academy - a 501(c)3 nonprofit providing training, education, and apprenticeship in the visual, performing, and digital arts.JDS Studio’s mission is to provide the Inland Valley a hub to teach and foster the creative arts in an area that has a significant lack of resources in the industry.Aside from their services, programs, and extracurricular classes, JDS Studio offers a full range of rental spaces including a 40ft. green screen studio and a black box theater.

