Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County’s honors Ryan Waterman as 2025 “Big Champion”

Waterman, a dedicated “Big” and Board Member, demonstrates an unwavering commitment to mentorship and community impact in advancing the organization’s mission.

Ryan has given his time, talents, and resources to advance the mission of our organization, locally and nationally. His dedication runs deep—he lives and breathes our mission.” — Tina Rose, CEO & President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County announced that Ryan Waterman, a Shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP, has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 “Big Champion” Award. This honor is presented annually to a dedicated individual who exemplifies extraordinary leadership and dedication to the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters, empowering the youth of our communities to achieve their full potential.“Ryan is a true champion for the children we serve,” said Tina Rose, CEO & President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego. “Ryan has given his time, talents, and resources to advance the mission of our organization, locally and nationally. His dedication runs deep—he lives and breathes our mission, always stepping up in any way possible to support Big Brothers Big Sisters. He is a passionate advocate for mentorship, and it is our honor to acknowledge his outstanding impact with the 2025 ‘Big Champion’ Award.”Ryan has a deeply rooted connection with Big Brothers Big Sisters, starting as a volunteer Big Brother to four different Little Brothers, Daniel, Paris, Garrett, and Marvin, who he remains close with to this day, and continuing in service as a member of the Board of Directors since 2009. He served as Board Chair from 2022 - 2023, and demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his tenure. His wife, Julia Roller, also served as a Big Sister in college and maintains a lifetime friendship with her Little Sister. Ryan and Julia have been married for twenty-two years and have three children.“Receiving this award is truly an honor,” said Waterman. “My wife, Julia, and I share a deep commitment to this program. In fact, one of our earliest points of connection was when we learned that we’d both been Bigs. That connection to Big Brothers Big Sisters is something we have continued throughout our marriage. We believe in the incredible potential within every child, and we’ve witnessed up close how a caring mentor can unlock that potential.”Ryan is a practicing attorney focused on land use, water quality, and renewable energy issues. In his work, he has successfully permitted over 800 megawatts of wind, solar, and battery storage projects throughout California and is trusted by more than 20 entities to solve complex water quality issues. “I see my work with Big Brothers Big Sisters as a natural extension of my legal practice,” said Waterman. “Both are focused on striving for a better future for the next generation.”As a 2021 “BBBS Change Maker,” Waterman was recognized by Big Brothers Big Sisters as one of sixty individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and success of the organization in honor of its 60th anniversary. Waterman has also been recognized by San Diego Business Journal with the Leaders of Influence in Law Award in 2024, and as a Thomson Reuters “Stand-out Lawyer”.One of Waterman’s many highlights has been his advocacy leadership. He has personally traveled to Sacramento and Washington, D.C., to represent the San Diego Agency at the BBBS California Association and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s National Advocacy days, ensuring the needs of youth and mentorship programs are heard at the highest levels of government.The 2025 “Big Champion” Award will be presented to Ryan Waterman on Thursday, September 25th, during the 63rd Annual Gourmet Dinner at a private, ocean-view estate in Point Loma. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a seafood cocktail hour, followed by a sit-down surf-and-turf dinner and award presentation at 7:00 p.m. An expected 350 guests will gather to celebrate Ryan’s incredible contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters and to raise critical funds to support the mission to ignite the power and promise of youth through mentoring.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyBig Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County (BBBS of SDC), a donor- and volunteer-supported network, has been impacting the lives of children for 64 years and counting across San Diego County. BBBS proven evidence-based outcomes include educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships. They partner with parents/guardians, schools, corporations, and others in the community to carefully pair children (“Littles”) with screened volunteer mentors (“Bigs”), monitoring and supporting these one-to-one mentoring matches. BBBS is proven to substantially help Littles navigate life’s challenges, to positively impact children, and empower them to succeed. BBBS is always looking for more mentors, especially big brothers, as well as partners, and supporters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.