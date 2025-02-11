Chairman Comer Taps Luna to Lead Task Force on Declassification and Transparency

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the establishment of a task force titled the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.” The task force’s mission is to examine the declassification of materials in the public interest and will be led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.). This announcement follows President Trump’s executive order entitled “Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

“For too long, the federal government has kept information of public interest classified and the American people are demanding greater transparency. This secrecy has sowed distrust in our institutions. The Task Force will build on the Trump Administration’s efforts to declassify records of national importance and ensure Americans get the answers they deserve. Representative Luna is committed to shining a light on the truth and ending the era of secrecy. It’s time to let the sunlight in and finally provide answers the American public has long demanded,” said Chairman Comer (R-Ky.).

“The federal government has been hiding information from Americans for decades. We have spent years seeking information on the assassinations of President Kennedy, Senator Kennedy, Reverend King, and other government secrets without success. It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve, which is why I am honored to lead this bipartisan task force that seeks truth and transparency. We will also investigate UAPs/USOs, the Epstein client list, COVID-19 origins, and the 9/11 files. We will work alongside President Trump and his cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people. From this moment forward, we will restore trust through transparency,” said Representative Luna (R-Fla.).

The task force is authorized for six months pursuant to Committee Rules. Members of the task force will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, today Chairman Comer and Rep. Luna sent 11 letters to initiate the Task Force’s efforts to declassify information of national interest. The letters can be found here.

Background:

On January 23, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order (EO) on “Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” The EO requires the Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General, in coordination with the National Security Advisor and White House Counsel, to prepare for the President within 15 days a plan “for the full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.” Additionally, the EO requires that within 45 days the same personnel prepare for the President a plan “for the full and complete release” of records relating to the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.