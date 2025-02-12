Tide Craft Boats Becomes OEM with Navico Group, Offering Lowrance Eagle 5 Fishfinder & GPS

Tide Craft Boats partners with Navico Group to offer the Lowrance Eagle 5 upgrade, enhancing navigation and sonar technology for a superior boating experience.

Adding the Eagle 5 as an upgrade option allows boaters to navigate with confidence, explore further, and maximize their time on the water with the best tools available.” — Amanda Larson- CEO Tide Craft Boats

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is proud to announce its latest partnership as an OEM with Navico Group, further enhancing the premium features available across its fleet. As part of this collaboration, Tide Craft Boats will now offer the Lowrance Eagle 5 with SplitShot™ HD Transducer and C-MAP DISCOVER™ OnBoard as an upgrade option, bringing cutting-edge navigation and fish-finding technology to its customers.Known for delivering luxury, performance, and versatility, Tide Craft Boats continues to innovate by providing high-end technology that enhances the on-water experience. The Lowrance Eagle 5 is a game-changer for boaters, offering advanced sonar capabilities and high-detail mapping for superior navigation and fish tracking.Key Features of the Lowrance Eagle 5 Upgrade:SplitShot™ HD Transducer – Delivers high-resolution DownScan Imaging™ and traditional CHIRP sonar for crystal-clear underwater views.C-MAP DISCOVER™ OnBoard – Preloaded with high-detail charts, providing exceptional mapping and depth contours for safer and smarter navigation.5-inch Sunlight-Readable Display – Ensures clear visibility in all conditions, making it easy to use on any adventure.Easy-to-Use Interface – Intuitive design for effortless operation, whether cruising, fishing, or exploring.“With this new OEM account, we’re excited to bring Lowrance’s trusted technology to our customers,” said Amanda Larson, CEO of Tide Craft Boats. “Adding the Eagle 5 as an upgrade option gives our customers the tools they need for superior navigation, depth tracking, and fish-finding—all in one intuitive system.”This premium upgrade will be available on all Tide Craft models starting February 2025, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering top-tier craftsmanship , cutting-edge features, and a seamless direct-to-consumer experience.For more information on the Lowrance Eagle 5 upgrade or to explore the latest Tide Craft Boats offerings, visit www.tidecraftboats.com or contact sales@tidecraftboats.com.About Tide Craft BoatsTide Craft Boats, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, specializes in premium yacht tenders and recreational boats designed for style, performance, and innovation. With a direct-to-consumer approach, Tide Craft offers fully equipped, ready-to-ship boats that redefine luxury and adventure on the water.About Navico GroupNavico Group is a global leader in marine technology, offering industry-leading navigation, sonar, and vessel management solutions through brands like Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, and C-MAP. Their cutting-edge products empower boaters with enhanced safety, precision, and performance.

